Barely costing more than buying the phone outright and getting you tons of data, this iPhone 18 Pro Black Friday deal is a real corker

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The dust from Apple’s latest iPhone launch has barely settled, and besides that, the brand is usually loathe to take part in sweeping deals events, so it’s usually quite difficult to find a decent deal on a brand-new iPhone.

With that being said, difficult doesn’t mean impossible, and I’ve got a nose for deals. I’ve sniffed out a very impressive iPhone 18 Pro contract that gets you oodles of data for a bargain price. If you had your heart set on a new iPhone, this deal is the best way to snatch one up for yourself.

The deal comes courtesy of Mobiles.co.uk and is a 24-month contract with iD Mobile that offers up a whopping 500GB of monthly data for the price of 100GB. It costs £159 upfront and monthly payments start at £45, rising to £46.79 on 1 April 2027 and then £48.59 on 1 April 2028.

For those without a calculator to hand, that’s a lifetime cost of £1,286 over the course of the two years. Buying the phone outright would cost you £1,199, so that essentially means that you’re getting 500GB of monthly data for two years, for a total of £87. That works out to less than £4 per month.

That’s a hell of a deal considering all the premium quality of the iPhone 18 Pro. Our expert Britta O’Boyle awarded it a full five stars and the Expert Reviews Recommended award, saying that “in several areas, the iPhone 18 Pro delivers the best Apple has to give”.

You can check out her full review for more details but here are the main highlights:

It displayed absolutely fantastic performance and battery life in our testing

The new variable aperture camera is more versatile and delivers an even greater range of imagery in all light conditions

The redesigned Dynamic Island is less intrusive and more useful, now able to run up to three Live Activities simultaneously

The iPhone 18 Pro is one of the fastest phones we’ve ever tested, displayed exceptional gaming performance and brilliant battery life, and is even better for photography with the useful new variable aperture camera. Throw in the masses of monthly data that iD Mobile is offering up here and this deal is without a doubt the best way to buy a new iPhone right now.

If you’d like to see what other phone offers I’m recommending, head over to my ultimate round-up of the best Black Friday phone deals. And for the biggest bargains across all categories, be sure to swing by our central Black Friday deals hub for top offers on everything from headphones to mattresses.