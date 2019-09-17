Best wireless keyboard 2022: The best wireless keyboards for PC and Mac

Nobody likes having a desk cluttered with cables, so it’s no wonder wireless peripherals are so popular. Wireless mice are an obvious winner, as it’s easier to move that pointer without a cable snagging on your cup of coffee, but the more sedentary keyboard can also benefit. Why leave a lead sprawling across your tidy surface, after all? What’s more, you might want a keyboard that can work across a range of devices, covering your desktop PC, laptop and any tablets you use on the go. The best wireless keyboards are designed to do exactly that, or help you browse the web on a TV, games console, NAS or media streamer.

There are wireless keyboards for every need and every budget, and we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ve also assembled some useful buying advice, to help you find the ideal wireless keyboard for whatever it is that you want to do.

How to choose the best wireless keyboard

Wired PC keyboards are one thing, but your choice of wireless keyboard should begin with the computers and devices that you plan to use it with. Why? Because connectivity is crucial. Some wireless keyboards work over Bluetooth, which means they’ll play nicely with nearly any laptop, tablet or Mac computer, but not all desktop PCs unless you buy in a Bluetooth adapter. Other wireless keyboards connect using a specific, bundled USB dongle (which you have to be careful not to lose). These will work with almost anything that has a USB port, but aren’t ideal if you want to use a tablet or some ultraportable laptops, where you might not want to occupy the only USB port. A few keyboards support both types of connection, but check before you buy or you could end up with a keyboard you can’t use.

Once you’ve worked that out, it comes down to style. On the one hand, you’ve got traditional keyboards with raised, clicky keys. These tend to have more travel, which makes it easier to be sure that every keypress is registered, but they’re usually bigger and heavier and can be more tiring to use over long periods. On the other hand, you’ve got chiclet or tile keyboards, with low-profile, square keys and the mechanism hidden underneath. These tend to be smaller, lighter and quieter, with a good, fast typing action, but it’s not always so clear that you’ve hit the key hard enough for the keypress to register, which can lead to documents full of typos. These are now so common on laptops that most people are used to them, but many desktop keyboards still stick with the traditional style.

Aside from these, there are ergonomic variants, in which the keyboard has a curving profile and/or split design for increased comfort, although the feel and the layout can take some getting used to. Media keyboards include extra buttons for volume, brightness and audio/video playback, and some keyboards have a built-in trackpad for use where a mouse wouldn’t be practical. There are keyboards designed to be near-silent and gaming keyboard with mechanical switches built for speed and accuracy during online gaming sessions. There are also portable models designed to be as small and light as possible, so that you can carry them in a bag and use them with a tablet. In every case, you need to think about what your intended use will be as well as the keyboards you like and hate using on any PCs or laptops you already use. Keyboards are a very personal thing, and what works for one individual might not work for you.

What else should I look for?

Take a good look at the layout. If you’re used to working on a keyboard with a big space bar, a large return key, full-sized shift and Ctrl keys or a separate cursor layout, you’ll be surprised how aggravating not having these can be. Pint-sized function keys can also be a problem, and we’ve come across keyboards where the F1 to F12 keys doubled up as media control keys and wouldn’t work unless you pressed a specific Fn toggle, which is hugely annoying whether you’re working in Word or playing online games.

Some additional controls are a bonus. Media playback and volume controls can be a plus, as can customisable keys for launching specific apps. Logitech’s Craft keyboard even has a dial you can use to make adjustments in design applications. It’s not worth paying for extras you won’t use, but sometimes the little things can make you more productive.

The best wireless keyboards for PC and Mac

1. AmazonBasics Wireless Keyboard: The best budget wireless keyboard

Price: £15 | Buy now from Amazon





Can the AmazonBasics Wireless Keyboard match the class of the Microsoft Surface Keyboard or the feel of the Logitech K780? Well, no, but it’s not bad for a budget effort. The plastics feel a little cheap but the construction’s reasonably sturdy, and the compact design and quiet membrane switches make it a simple, unobtrusive typing tool. The left-Shift is a mite too small, but otherwise the layout’s free from problems and the function keys also double as media control keys when you hold the Fn key down.

The AmazonBasics connects via a USB dongle, and we didn’t have any issues with setup or annoying disconnects. It’s also powered by a pair of AAA batteries, which Amazon supplies and will be easy to replace. Amazon has even included a battery warning indicator that blinks when they’re running low. Sure, it’s not the best option if you work all day, every day, but if you want a keyboard for casual use on a tiny budget, this is a capable, reliable choice.

Key specs – Type: Traditional; Special features: N/A; Connections: USB wireless dongle; Dimensions: 450 x 142 x 228mm; Weight: 662g

2. Microsoft Surface Keyboard: The best Bluetooth chiclet keyboard

Price: £90 | Buy now from Amazon





Built to match its Surface tablets, all-in-ones and laptops, Microsoft’s Surface Keyboard is a high-tech beauty. The plastic and aluminium construction makes it light but sturdy, and rubber strips on the base hold it securely on your desk. The typing feel is nothing short of fabulous. The light, fast action keeps your fingers dancing across the square keytops, but there’s a weight and travel that you won’t find on a cheap chiclet keyboard, and it’s nice and quiet to boot. Nor has Microsoft made any mistakes on the layout; as long as you can live without an L-shaped Return key, everything’s the right size and in the right place.

It’s powered by two AAA batteries, which sit in the round section that props up the rear of the keyboard and should last for approximately one year. In fact, the only negative is that this is a Bluetooth-only keyboard, so if you’re planning to use it on your desktop PC you may need a third-party Bluetooth adapter. Even so, it might be worth it: the Surface Keyboard is easily the best chiclet-style keyboard for Windows, and arguably better than Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

Key specs – Type: Chiclet; Special features: N/A; Connections: Bluetooth 4; Dimensions: 421 x 113 x 19mm; Weight: 425g

3. Logitech Craft: The best wireless keyboard for creatives

Price: £144 | Buy now from Amazon



Logitech’s Craft has its eye-catching features, but don’t let that distract you from what is, at heart, a brilliant desktop keyboard. The chiclet-style keys are unusual, with square keytops and round fingertip-sized dimples, but they’re an active help while typing, guiding your fingers to the centre every time. The action is a close match for the excellent Microsoft’s Surface, with a springy but weighty feel, and we love the modern style of the labelling, with some clever workarounds that make this keyboard as suited to Macs as it is to PCs. There’s even backlighting for working in areas like video-editing or 3D rendering where you might want to darken your surroundings.

The Craft justifies its high price with the inclusion of two extra features. First, you can connect to up to three different devices using either the bundled wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, then switch between them with a press of a quick-switch button. Second, the round knob at the top left of the keyboard (which Logitech dubs the "Crown") can be configured for making fine, analogue adjustments in a huge range of apps, including Adobe Creative Cloud and the most popular photo-editing, drawing, painting and video-editing packages. You can even find good uses for it in Microsoft Office or your browser. It’s expensive, but it’s a genuinely useful tool for creative work.

Key specs – Type: Chiclet; Special features: Input dial, backlight; Connections: Bluetooth 4, USB, USB wireless dongle; Dimensions: 430 x 148 x 32mm; Weight: 962g

4. Microsoft All-in-One Media Keyboard: The best wireless media keyboard

Price: £29 | Buy now from Amazon



All-in-one or media keyboards are a must if you have a PC plugged into your TV or you need something convenient you can use with a NAS device, Raspberry Pi or Android TV box. Not only do you get a wireless keyboard that sits on your lap, but also a built-in touchpad for pointer control. On lesser versions this can mean putting up with a smaller keyboard or a cramped, near-unworkable layout, but Microsoft’s effort manages without too much compromise. The function keys are a little small, but, on the plus side, you get customisable buttons above the touchpad and quick-access volume and mute controls.

You might not want to work all day on this keyboard, but it’s perfect for browsing and casual use – and spill-resistance is a real plus in the living room, too. If you’re looking for a keyboard for some sofa-bound surfing, this is the one to buy.

Key specs – Type: Chiclet; Special features: Integrated touchpad, media controls; Connections: USB wireless dongle; Dimensions: 378 x 144 x 19mm; Weight: 434g

5. Apple Magic Keyboard: The best keyboard for Macs

Price: £85 | Buy now from John Lewis





This is the go-to keyboard for Mac users, and not just because it’s the official partner for most desktop Macs. It’s an excellent chiclet keyboard – and don’t let its small size fool you. The wedge-shaped profile gives you a comfortable typing angle and its aluminium casing feels practically bullet-proof. The weight of each key is almost perfectly balanced and, while there’s precious little travel, the responsive switches make it easy to reach maximum typing speeds. Of all the chiclet keyboards we’ve tested, only the Microsoft Surface keyboard manages to equal or better it.

The keyboard connects via Bluetooth and charges its built-in lithium-ion battery through a Lightning to USB connector. The battery lasts for around a month and the initial connection pairs your keyboard and Mac automatically. The Mac layout makes it a poor choice for Windows users but, if you have a Mac, you probably won’t want to use anything else.

Key specs – Type: Chiclet; Special features: None; Connections: Bluetooth; Dimensions: 279 x 115 x 28mm; Weight: 239g

6. Logitech K780: The most versatile wireless keyboard

Price: £64 | Buy now from Amazon



The Logitech K780 is one ingenious wireless keyboard. Hook it up using the bundled wireless dongle and it will work with your PC or Mac, but you can also connect it via Bluetooth to an iPad or Android tablet, a smartphone or a 2-in-1 convertible. You can pair it with up to three devices and switch between them at the touch of a button, and there’s even a slot that acts as a built-in cradle to prop up your tablet or smartphone while you work. A built-in rechargeable battery would have made it even better, but it’ll run for two years from a pair of AAAs.

None of this would count if the typing experience wasn’t up to par, and the circular keytops might put some users off. However, you get used to them surprisingly quickly, and while the travel isn’t long the actual feel is crisp, light and speedy. The only layout issues are the weird integration of the navigation keys with the numeric keypad, plus the placement of the Delete button in the top row with the function keys. A few niggles aside, this is a superb, versatile keyboard that will match how a lot of people work today.

Key specs – Type: Chiclet; Special features: Multi-device switch, integrated tablet cradle; Connections: Bluetooth, USB wireless dongle; Dimensions: 380 x 158 x 22mm; Weight: 830g

7. Logitech G613: The best for wireless gaming

Price: £90 | Buy now from Amazon





There aren’t many wireless gaming keyboards, and even fewer that use the mechanical switches that hardcore PC gamers prefer. The Logitech G613 is one of them, though, and it’s a cracker, giving you the speed of a mechanical keyboard with wired keyboard-like performance, courtesy of the bundled USB dongle and Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology. Play a few games of Fortnite, Overwatch or DoTA 2 on it and you won’t want to touch anything else.

It’s not just for gaming, though. The robust conventional keys and mechanical switches also hold up well for typing, and you can flick between Lightspeed and Bluetooth modes at the touch of a button. Logitech has also included six programmable keys, dedicated media controls and a game-mode button that locks the Windows key. As for battery life, it runs from two AA batteries that last around 18 months. At nearly £100, this is another pricey keyboard, but if you want wireless and you’re serious about gaming, there’s little else out there that comes close to the same

Key specs – Type: Traditional mechanical; Special features: Programmable keys, Lightspeed wireless tech, Bluetooth switch; Connections: Lightspeed over USB wireless dongle, Bluetooth; Dimensions: 378 x 216 x 34mm; Weight: 1.46kg

8. Logitech K380: The best take-anywhere wireless keyboard

Price: £33 | Buy now from Amazon





Add a keyboard to a Windows, Android or iOS tablet and you’ve got a little computer that can get some serious work done. Normally, that means buying a keyboard case, but if you don’t want that kind of weight on your slate, Logitech’s K380 takes a different approach. This tiny keyboard, less than 30cm wide, connects to three devices over Bluetooth, with the first three function keys, helpfully coloured yellow to set them apart, switching instantly between them. Weighing less than 400g, you can sling it in a bag or backpack, despite which its wedge-shaped profile and round chiclet keys make for some surprisingly comfortable typing.

True, the circular shape of the keys is a bit unusual and the layout can feel cramped in some areas – the tiny cursors and shrunken left-Shift are a point of contention – but you soon get up to speed, and there’s more weight and travel to the keys than you’ll find on all but the best keyboard cases. In fact, we’ve used laptops with worse keyboards than this. Grab your favourite tablet and a lightweight case to hold it upright and you have a new setup ready for the road.

Key specs – Type: Compact chiclet; Special features: Bluetooth source switching; Connections: Bluetooth; Dimensions: 279x 124mm x 16mm; Weight: 399g

9. Logitech K750 Solar Wireless Keyboard: The most eco-friendly keyboard

Price: £77 | Buy now from Amazon



Powered by sunlight, built with PVC-free plastic and packaged in fully recyclable materials, the Logitech K750 Solar Wireless Keyboard is surely the most eco-conscious keyboard you can buy, and it’s a pretty good typing tool as well. This full-sized chiclet-style keyboard offers a conventional, quiet typing experience and quick, easy connectivity via a compact USB dongle. Two solar panels at the top of the keyboard draw in light from any available source – sunlight, overhead lights, desk lamps and so on – to keep the battery topped up, and you can monitor its charge status with the accompanying Solar App.

Logitech says that with the K750 you can say “goodbye” to battery hassles, but that’s not strictly true. While the K750 is charged by light, it obviously still requires a battery. The good news is that, if you find that a few years down the line the keyboard doesn’t charge as well or is less responsive to commands, you can simply replace it with a new Maxell ML2032 rechargeable battery for around £8.

Key specs – Type: Chiclet; Special features: Solar App; Connections: USB wireless dongle; Dimensions: 432 x 157 x 14mm; Weight: 503g