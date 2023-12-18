Acer Aspire 7 (A715-76G) review: Gaming aspiration on a budget

Acer Aspire 7 Review: Performance and Battery Life

The Acer Aspire 7 scored 182 in our 4K multi-media benchmark, which is a solid if unexceptional result and reflects the fact that you can only demand so much from an 8-core Intel Core i5-1245H CPU with 8GB of RAM. The Cinebench R23 multi-core score of 10,452 told the same story. Generally, this is a usefully powerful laptop rather than a powerhouse.

Matters improve, however, when it comes to graphics performance, thanks to that discrete Nvidia GPU.

The GeForce RTX 2050 GPU was launched in December 2021. It is based on the same Ampere GA107 chip as the RTX 3050 and supports ray tracing and DLSS. Compared to the RTX 3050, the 2050 has fewer CUDA cores (2,048 vs 2,304 minimum) and a reduced 64-bit (vs 128-bit) memory bus. It comes with just 4GB of video RAM and, in this case, a 55W TGP.

A lack of vRAM meant the Wolfenstein: Youngblood Riverside benchmark wouldn’t run on the highest and usual Mein Leben! detail settings. However, on High, it returned an average of 67fps with Ray Tracing enabled (but no DLSS) and 72fps with DLSS set to Balanced. Turning off Ray Tracing pushed that figure up to 96fps.

Serious Sam 4, our default title for testing iGPU performance, returned an average frame rate of 79.1fps at 1080p. Shadow of the Tomb Raider benchmarked at 55fps at 1080p with medium details and Ray Tracing enabled, and with DLSS set to Balanced.

Turning to some more demanding titles, the Hitman 2 Mumbai benchmark ran at only 28.7fps, although that rose to 48.5fps once I’d knocked the SuperSampling down from 2 to 1. Metro Exodus hit 44fps, albeit at 1,600 x 900 and low detail settings, but remember, Ray Tracing is always on in that game. Using similar settings but with Ray Tracing off, Cyberpunk 2077 benchmarked at 50.1fps.

For some genuine gaming experience, I played Jusant, an Unreal Engine 5 title with very dense geometry using Nanite and the Lumen global illumination system. It’s not easy on the GPU but the Aspire 7 managed to run it at a reliable 50fps.

The takeaway from all this is that while the most demanding Triple-A games take the Aspire 7 out of its comfort zone, it’s more than capable of running most other titles, even with medium detail levels and Ray Tracing effects, at a high enough frame rate to make that 144Hz panel worthwhile. For the price, you really can’t ask for more than that.

Away from gaming, the SPECviewperf 3dsmax 3D modelling benchmark ran at 32fps, half the speed of an RTX 3050, but twice the speed of an Iris Xe integrated GPU, even when that GPU is coupled with a potent CPU like the Intel Core i9-13900H.

When you open up the Acer Quick Access control panel, you’ll see that you can switch between Silent, Normal and Performance modes. I could detect no difference between the Normal and Performance modes in either performance or fan noise. Incidentally, the cooling system isn’t overly noisy and it does a good job of keeping things cool. I was able to run both the CPU and GPU at 100% for long periods with no sign of throttling.

The SSD deserves a shout-out, too, for recording sequential read and write speeds of 3,823MB/sec and 3,198MB/sec, respectively – both excellent scores for a laptop with a price tag well south of £1,000.

Lastly, battery life is impressive for a machine with only a 54.6Wh battery inside. In our standard playback test, which involves looping an SD video in VLC with the screen set to 170cd/m2 and in Airplane mode, the Aspire 7 lasted 8hrs 28mins, which isn’t a bad effort.