Acer Chromebook Plus 514 review: Leading the charge

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 review: Design

In terms of its basic design, the Chromebook Plus 514 is a comparatively conventional clamshell, with no 360-degree hinge or touchscreen as you might find on one of Acer’s Chromebook Spin devices. Where Acer has tended towards metallic shells for its mid-range and high-end Chromebooks, the construction here is mostly plastic, but it’s none the worse for it. There’s minimal flex in the lid and some attractive use of textures, while the base feels very solid with no uncomfortable sharp edges. These occasionally crop up on cheaper aluminium chassis.

Acer claims the Chromebook Plus 514 meets MIL-STD-810H standards, so it should be pretty tough as well. Measuring 319 x 227 x 19.9mm (WDH) closed, it’s easy to fit into a bag or backpack and at 1.45kg, won’t weigh you down.

The backlit keyboard sits sandwiched between two upward-firing speaker grills, with enough space either side of the unusually large trackpad to give your palms ample support while you type. As for connectivity, you get a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port on each side of the laptop, along with USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 and HDMI 1.4 ports on the left-hand side. There’s also a 3.5mm audio socket, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6, so while you don’t get the Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity we’re seeing on some premium Chromebooks, all the fundamentals are covered.

It’s worth mentioning that Chrome OS has had a significant UI upgrade over the last month, bringing in the Material You styling familiar from smartphones running Android 12 and above. There’s not a huge difference in terms of functionality, but the changes reinforce the fact that Chrome OS has become as stylish and accessible a working environment as MacOS or Windows, even if its online focus means that, say, getting your head around how files are stored and managed takes a little getting used to.

Chromebook Plus itself improves things with improved offline sync capabilities, making sure that files you use regularly stay synced between cloud-based and local versions for both online and offline use. This definitely helps when working with larger media files. All the same, it’s still not as transparent an approach as you’ll find in other operating systems, and if you like having folders full of files on your desktop, Chrome OS still isn’t set up for that kind of thing.

