Acer reveals two new “Chromebook Plus” laptops

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and 514: First impressions

If these two new Acer devices are anything to go by, though, it won’t entirely rid Chromebooks of the “budget laptop” stereotype.

For the Acer Chromebook Plus 515, prices start at £400. This is a laptop with 15.6in Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) screen, a 12th gen Intel Core i3 CPU, between 8GB and 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. Up that to a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and the price rises to £500.

The 14in Acer Chromebook Plus 514, meanwhile, costs £499 and comes with a 16:10 1,920 x 1,200 screen and an AMD Ryzen 5 7520 C-Series CPU with 8GB to 16GB of RAM and 1256GB SSD. Acer says both laptops are compliant with the military standard MIL-STD-810H testing so they should be reasonably tough.

When I had the chance to try both machines out at a preview event, they both felt reasonably well made with crisp IPS displays, if a little on the dim side, although the largely plastic chassis failed to inspire.

That’s understandable at this price, though, and the important part is that the ergonomics are decent. The keyboards and touchpads on both machines felt pleasant to use from the short time I had with them. The former delivered plenty of travel, spring and positive feedback and the latter’s “ocean glass” recycled plastic surface felt silky smooth to the touch and responsive to swipes, taps and multitouch gestures.

Both Chromebooks will be available from October 2023 in the UK. Look out for our reviews.