Acer Chromebook Plus 515 review: Plus goes big

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is an enticing prospect for two reasons: it’s one of the first Chromebooks we’ve seen that meets Google’s new Chromebook Plus specification, and comes with the various software enhancements designed to showcase these more powerful devices; and it’s a natural successor to the 2015 Acer Chromebook 15 – one of the earliest Chromebooks to pair a decent Intel Core i3 spec with a bigger 1080p screen and prove Google’s schools-friendly laptops could also handle serious work.

Some eight years on, the Chromebook Plus 515 is doing its best to spin a similar story. The whole idea of the Chromebook Plus initiative is to put some clear water between the cheap and cheerful Chromebooks you might be used to, and a new wave of modern, high-performance Chromebooks that can handle office work, creative apps, game streaming and more. And while there are still signs the Chromebook Plus 515 is a budget laptop, it does a solid job of making the Chromebook Plus case. There are better big-screen Chromebooks out there if you’re working with a larger budget, but if £500 is your limit, the Chromebook Plus 515 is an excellent choice.

