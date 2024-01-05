Acer Predator Helios and Helios Neo get Intel 14th Gen upgrades

Not only does the keyboard come with per-key RGB backlighting – as you might expect of a high-end gaming machine – but the magnetically attached WASD keys can be swapped out for special mechanically switched keys that stand slightly proud of the main board. Each of these keys has a series of microLEDs embedded in it that can animate independently of the rest of the keyboard, creating a light show that really is something to behold.

It looks great, but I wasn’t entirely convinced by the feel of the keys under the finger: they’re nice and clicky but because they stand slightly taller than the surrounding keys, they’re a little wobbly. Still, customers who have enough money to invest in one of these new machines do get two sets of spare WASD keys in the box.

I have no such qualms about the rest of the chassis, which feels solidly made and is relatively slim and lightweight. There’s plenty of RGB lighting around the rest of the chassis, too, with a vibrant “Infinity Mirror” lighting bar running along the spine of the laptops and animated RGB effects illuminating the Predator logo on the lid.

It’s what’s going on beneath that’s key here, however, with the new 14th Gen Intel chips accompanied by either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 or RTX 4080.

That means these will be seriously powerful and expensive machines, something that is also reflected in the screen technology used, with the option of 250Hz MiniLED panels that have peak brightness levels of up to 1,000 nits and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

We’ll also be seeing improved cooling and a triple microphone array for improved voice pickup for those times when you don’t have your favourite gaming headset to hand. Plus there’s support for Wi-Fi 7, for the lucky few who have the most advanced wireless tech at home.