Acer Swift Go 14 (2024, SFG14-72) review: Acer’s OLED compact goes Meteoric

Acer Swift Go 14 review: Display and audio

Our review sample came with the same 16:10 2,880 x 1,800 90Hz OLED display as the 2023 model, and unsurprisingly it performed in much the same way.

In testing, it proved marginally brighter in SDR mode, peaking at 514cd/m2 compared to 502cd/m2, although in HDR mode that jumped to a maximum of 620cd/m2 from a small screen (<10%) area. Colour is abundant with gamut volumes of 167% sRGB, 115.3% Adobe RGB and 119% DCI-P3.

As with the 2023 model, colour accuracy was a bit of an issue. To start with, when I fired up the Go 14, the AcerSense CP gave us the option to swap between several colour profiles, including DCI-P3, sRGB, Rec 709 and Display P3, but switching between them made no visual difference, and against all the profiles, the Delta E hovered between 3 and 4 which is far from ideal for colour critical work.

Thinking that a reset would fix things, we did just that, only for the colour profile menu to disappear from the AcerSense software. Measuring the Delta E, I again recorded values of around 4. Stick Windows into HDR mode, and the Delta E vs the sRGB profile drops to a much better 1.07, and you get increased brightness, too. The display does look less vivid when viewing SDR content, though.

I’ve reached out to Acer to see what’s afoot here, and I’ll update the review when I hear back.

Cold numbers from the colorimeter to one side, Acer’s OLED panel does look glorious in both SDR and HDR models, even if colours are just a little over-saturated. Like the 2023 Go 14, the new model is VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500.

The laptop performs adequately on the audio front. The speakers deliver 72.6dB(A) measured at a distance of 1m, which is less than the 2023 model, and the sound is on the harsh side at high volumes and could do with more bass. The Zenbook and MacBook Pro both perform much better on this front, but since they are both more expensive, that’s perhaps to be expected.

READ NEXT: The best 2-in-1 laptops to buy right now