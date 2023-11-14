This GoPro early Black Friday deal is a hidden gem

Our GoPro Hero 9 review awarded the camera a perfect five stars and a Recommended award. The 30% bigger battery than the previous generation meant that it’s a more long-lasting action camera than before, and we also liked the interchangeable lens feature, which offers versatility to cater to a wide array of filming conditions.

With the current pricing, Amazon has made this GoPro model more accessible to lower budgets, yet such an offer is bound to be transient as Black Friday approaches. Those interested in boosting their video-capturing capabilities should take advantage of this deal.