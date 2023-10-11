Amazon Prime Day LIVE: Our experts pick the best deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops and more
Don’t miss a discount this Prime Day with our dedicated live blogs bringing you the best savings
It’s day two of Amazon’s latest Prime deals event. So, if you missed out on yesterday’s savings, don’t worry: there will be plenty more opportunities today. And we’ll be here every step of the way to bring you live coverage of all the best offers.
Remember, if you want to take advantage of any Prime Day deals, then you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. But if you’re put off by the idea of paying the monthly £9 fee, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
With that out of the way, let’s get on with the deals.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals – LIVE
14:09 | 11/10
The best noise-cancelling earbuds are cheaper than EVER
The Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds are, in our humble opinion, the best noise-cancelling earbuds that you can buy. Superb sound quality and external sound attenuation earned them a five-star review and Recommended award. They’ll usually cost you around £259, but now you can get them for just £189.
12:37 11/10
A perfect saving on a near-perfect air fryer
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer is, as our reviewer Danielle Amato said, “what every good air fryer should be”. It’s easy to use, has two baskets for simultaneous cooking and has a Max Crisp setting for frozen foods. It will normally cost you around £189 on Amazon, but now you can get it for £151 in the Prime Day sale.
12:10 | 11/10
Get the iPhone 13 for just under £600
It’s not everyday we see a good iPhone deal. But if there’s ever a reliable time to get the Apple smartphone discounted, it’s during peak deals events like Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day. In the retailer’s current Big Deal Days sale, you can get the iPhone 13 (128GB), available in a range of colours, for £599 – down from an average price of £725.
11:02 | 11/10
Bag a brilliant bundle with this Google Pixel 8 pre-order deal
Google’s latest Pixel 8 smartphone is set for release on 12 October. If you just can’t wait to get your hands on it, then we’ve got the deal for you. As part of its Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is offering the Pixel 8 alongside a pair of its Pixel Buds Pro for £699 (down from £898). Google is offering a similar deal itself, but only with the Pixel 8 Pro. So if you don’t want to pay quite so much, this is a great alternative offer.
09:57 | 11/10
This Tower air fryer is CHEAP
Although we haven’t reviewed this Tower air fryer before, this is a deal that’s simply too good to pass up. The Tower T17021 is compact, easy to use and, importantly, very cheap. Right now, you can get it for just £39 – down from an average price of £55.