Amazon Prime Day LIVE: Our experts pick the best deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops and more

It’s day two of Amazon’s latest Prime deals event. So, if you missed out on yesterday’s savings, don’t worry: there will be plenty more opportunities today. And we’ll be here every step of the way to bring you live coverage of all the best offers.

Remember, if you want to take advantage of any Prime Day deals, then you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. But if you’re put off by the idea of paying the monthly £9 fee, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

With that out of the way, let’s get on with the deals.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals – LIVE