Amazon Prime Day 2025: When is it, and what deals can you expect?

Everything you need to know about the next edition of the Amazon Prime Day deals event

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is approaching, and we can barely contain our excitement. This year, Prime Day will run from 8-11 July, making it the biggest, longest, (presumably) most spectacular Amazon summer deals event yet.

As with all Prime Day deals, savings are open to Prime subscribers only. The good news is that you can sign up to a 30-day free trial if you don’t want to commit to the monthly cost. That said, you might find one or two bargains that can be snagged by those of you without Prime membership (don’t worry – we’ll be on the lookout).

Read on to find out more about this year’s Prime Day event. We’ll keep this page up-to-date throughout the lead-up to the event, and the event itself, so check back often to catch all of the best deals across home and tech.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Originally running for 24 hours in nine countries, Prime Day has since expanded to a two-day, twice-annual event spanning 20 countries across the globe. It features big discounts on home, garden, fashion, beauty and tech products, available exclusively Amazon Prime members.

Deals go live at midnight, with popular products very likely to sell out before the period is up. Essentially, it’s like the mad rush of a superstore on Black Friday, but from the comfort and safety of your own home.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will return on 8 July 2025, running until midnight on 11 July. That’s the longest summer Prime Day the retail giant has ever hosted, which we hope will mean even more spectacular deals for you to enjoy. In 2024, Prime Day was held for 48 hours on 16 and 17 July.

This means it’s only two weeks before you’ll be able to avail of top Prime Day savings again. In that time, we’d strongly recommend signing up for Amazon Prime – you don’t have to continue your subscription once the event ends, and you’re well within the 30 day free trial period, so the subscription will cost you nothing.

What deals can I expect?

Some of the biggest deals tend to be on Amazon Devices. Over October’s Prime Day sale period, we saw several models reduced to their lowest prices ever. They included the Amazon Fire TV 32in 2-Series HD smart TV, average price £207, discounted to £140 and the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, average price £36, reduced to less than half price at £17. These were all-time low prices at the time. backed up by data from CamelCamelCamel.

Of course, there are plenty of other brands on discount, too. In both July 2024 and October 2025, we saw big reductions on Pixel smartphones (the Pixel 8A was an impressive £399), Shark vacuums, air fryers and Ring doorbells.

We also saw Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 at their lowest ever price at £179, the workhorse Oral-B iO3 model reduced to £56 (compared to a typical £83), Shark’s self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner for under £300 and Sony WF-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones hitting an all-time low price of £189.

How do I sign up to Amazon Prime and is it worth it?

To sign up, you’ll need to visit the Amazon Prime website, where you’ll be given two ways to subscribe. You can either pay for a rolling monthly subscription at £9 a month, or you can opt for a year’s membership upfront at a cost of £95, saving a total of £12.88 over 12 months. In both cases, if you aren’t currently a member, Amazon is running a 30-day free trial before your subscription starts.

Included in your subscription are:

Unlimited one-day and same-day delivery for eligible orders above £20 in the UK

Access to excess to exclusive Prime deals

Prime Video access with movies, TV and Amazon Originals exclusive content

Ad-free music and podcasts with Amazon Music Prime

Free access to selected Kindle books and magazines through Prime Reading

Unlimited full-resolution photo storage

You can also currently get free shipping on Hello Fresh delivery boxes for a year, a year’s Deliveroo Plus Silver subscription, two tickets for £10 at ODEON cinemas (once a month, Mon-Thurs only) and access to Amazon Gaming.

But is the subscription worth £9 a month? Or £7.92 if you pay annually? It will almost certainly depend on the services you use. But for comparison:

A Netflix subscription starts at £5 for access to TV and movies

An ad-free Spotify Premium account is £12 (albeit, the choice of music available is wider)

Amazon charges £8 a month for a standalone 1TB of photo storage

Amazon deliveries can cost from £2

The three subscriptions mentioned above add up to £26, so it’s easy to see how quickly you could recoup your subscription fee. Albeit, obviously the content available to you isn’t directly comparable.

Are Amazon’s Prime Day offers really worth it?

It’s all too easy to get sucked into the hype of a Prime deals event, and we’d never advise buying an item unless you really need it, you can afford it, and you’ve checked carefully to make sure it’s the best price out there. At Expert Reviews, we do our own careful research to check that the deals we mention are truly the best around.

One way to check that you’re getting the best price is to use the free Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel. Pop the name, URL or product code of the item you are looking at and it will generate an Amazon price history graph, so you can check if it’s indeed the cheapest that the item has ever been. You’ll need to pay attention to the average price: never compare a sales price to RRP.

It’s also worth checking the item at other retailers such as John Lewis, Currys, AO.com and Boots to see if they are doing a price match. It may be worth buying elsewhere, especially if you could get a longer product warranty or some other perk (hello there, Boots Advantage Points).

You could use a ‘price trawling website’ such as Google Shopping, PriceRunner or PriceSpy to find a product’s cheapest online price on that day. Just be aware that some retailers may be omitted or favoured by these shopbots.

Will John Lewis price match Amazon Prime Day deals?

John Lewis has just reinstated its Never Knowingly Undersold policy – and this now applies to certain products on its website. The policy states that: “if you find the same item for a lower price at any of our 25 listed retailers within seven days of buying from us, we’ll refund you the difference”. This list of retailers includes Amazon.

However, the company also explicitly states that while the product can be on a seasonal offer or promotion, it “can’t be: reduced to clear, a multi-buy offer, members-only price, flash sale, reduced with a promo code, or an exclusive/trade price”. This would rule out matching to an Amazon Prime sales event. You’ll likely have to wait for Black Friday for that.

How long will Prime Day 2025 last?

As illogical as it may sound, Prime Day no longer lasts for just one day; the past three years have all seen Prime Day running for a total of 48 hours. This year, Amazon is taking things further: Prime Day 2025 will last for a whopping four days, ending at midnight on 11 July.

This 96-hour period gives you a little more time to snag all the deals you want, but you’ll still need to eat and sleep, giving other deal hunters a chance to get that coveted item before you. Luckily, we have no such needs (just kidding). Our comprehensive, round-the-clock deals coverage will hopefully give you the leg up you need to get all the discounted items you desire.

