Bringing you all of the most exciting smartphone deals for Amazon's four-day Prime Day event

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold could be the best foldable yet

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is back once again, and it’s bigger than ever. This year, we’ve got a four-day deals bonanza with discounts on everything from TVs to air fryers and, of course, a healthy smattering of smartphone deals.

I’ll be scouring through the wealth of discounts and price drops throughout the week and bringing the most tantalising options to you right here. Additionally, I’ll highlight the odd “deal” that appears to be a solid discount but is actually no cheaper than its average price over the past few months, and therefore not worth getting excited about.

So, whether you’ve got your eye on an affordable Android handset or you’re holding out hope for that most elusive iPhone discount, this live blog is your best bet for finding all of the best savings and biggest bargains. I’ll be updating throughout the week with my latest findings, so be sure to check back in if you don’t find what you’re looking for the first time around.

Did You Know Amazon Prime Day savings are open to Prime subscribers only. The good news is that you can sign up to a 30-day free trial if you don’t want to commit to the monthly cost. Sign up to a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime here

The BEST Prime Day smartphone deals – LIVE

7 July | 11:45am – The first deals of Prime Day Eve

Hello and welcome to the live blog. We’re starting things off light as we edge ever closer to massive four-day event, with the odd deal trickling in here and there.

First up, we have a solid discount on Samsung’s latest (and skinniest) flagship phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. I rated this phone four stars, particularly highlighting its gorgeous main camera and impressively slim and lightweight design.

For Prime Day, you can pick up the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB version, saving you £100. Instead of £1,199, it’s going for £1,099.