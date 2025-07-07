Prime Day has rolled back around, and our Tech Editor is here to bring you the biggest discounts on TVs and home cinema equipment Amazon has to offer

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Televisions are one of the most ubiquitous pieces of technology in our homes. So, when Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale arrives, I do everything within my power to bring you the best TV deals available.

A typical household upgrades its television once every five to seven years. That’s a long lifespan in tech terms, so it’s important to buy smart, both in terms of ensuring your new TV can connect to the internet and run apps, and securing the most bang for your buck.

Deals events like Amazon Prime Day are one of the best times to purchase a new telly. This year, Prime Day runs from 8 July to 11 July, and I’m expecting great offers on sets from a huge range of brands. That should mean discounts on TVs for every budget, size requirement or preferred operating system.

This page will focus on Prime Day TV bargains on options we’ve tested and reviewed, so I can give you a clear idea of how a TV performs, rather than reel off a list of specs. But I’ll also be keeping an eye out for all-time low prices on popular options we’ve not looked at first-hand.

Not an Amazon Prime subscriber? You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. This typically costs £9/mth or £95 annually, but if you’ve not been a member for at least 12 months, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

TVs aren’t the only things going on sale during Prime Day; Amazon has deals on nearly every product category imaginable. You can find the pick of the bunch over on our Prime Day deals hub, or head to our live blogs covering the best deals on coffee machines, laptops and smartphones if you’re after something more specific.

I’ll also be peppering this page with deals on TV-adjacent tech, such as soundbars and projectors, and perhaps even throw in a few offers on headphones and speakers too if the TV well is running dry.

Happy shopping!

The best Prime Day TV deals – LIVE

7 July | 10:30am – All quiet on the TV front

Despite there being some enticing early offers on products in several other categories, I’ve scoured Amazon this morning and not found anything even vaguely resembling a TV deal.

The closest I’ve come is small discounts on 100in and 120in projector screens from a brand called Skerell. It’s not a name I’m familiar with, but the screens have overwhelmingly positive feedback on Amazon, and the screens are competitively priced.

The 100in screen is available for £51 down from its usual price of £60, while the 120in variant has been reduced from £70 to £60. If you read our Projectors vs TVs and decided a projector was the way to go, but are yet to buy a screen to project onto, these low-cost options are worth considering.