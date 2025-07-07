This early soundbar deal on Amazon’s Fire TV Soundbar Plus is a great warm-up ahead of Prime Day

Both of Amazon’s Fire TV soundbars have received price cuts ahead of Prime Day, but the Plus model looks particularly good value

Amazon’s Prime Day event kicks off at midnight tonight, but the retail giant has already dropped enticing soundbar deals on its Fire TV Soundbar range.

The entry-level Amazon Fire TV Soundbar has an RRP of £120 and has been selling for an average price of £114 since Black Friday, according to price-tracking tool Keepa. It’s currently available for £90, which is the cheapest it’s ever been.

Its more advanced stablemate, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, is also going for a lowest-ever price of £175. That’s £75 less than it cost at launch and £50 cheaper than its average price over the past six months.

We’ve reviewed both models, with the Fire TV Soundbar receiving a three-star rating and the Fire TV Soundbar Plus bagging itself a four-star rating and our Recommended award. As a result, we feel it’s well worth paying the extra money and securing yourself this Prime Day soundbar deal on the Fire TV Soundbar Plus.

While the basic model is cheap, easy to set up, and supports surround sound virtualisation technology DTS Virtual:X, its two-channel arrangement produces a narrow soundstage lacking in bass.

The Soundbar Plus doesn’t completely solve these problems – we’d have liked a little more low-end oomph – but its integrated subwoofer gives it a clear edge over its cheaper sibling where the articulation of bass is concerned. Its centre channel also ensures that dialogue is easier to digest, while a new Dialogue Enhancer mode enables you to further elevate speech within the audio mix if necessary.

It also supports both the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based audio formats, which is very rare for soundbars in its price bracket. Without up-firing drivers to handle height effects, the immersive capabilities of the soundbar are less impressive than more expensive models, but the soundstage is nice and wide, and sounds across the bar’s frequency range are reproduced cleanly.

