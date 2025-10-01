Amazon announces new Fire TVs and the cheapest Fire TV Stick 4K yet

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Boy, did Amazon throw us for a loop. No-one could have anticipated the sheer volume of new product launches the retail giant dropped on Tuesday in New York – from Kindles and Echo speakers to Ring doorbells and Blink home security cameras, Amazon effectively refreshed almost every single one of its own-brand device ranges.

And that includes the Fire TV line. Amazon announced three new TV models – the 2-series, 4-Series and Omni QLED – plus the new Fire TV Stick 4K Select, which slots in just below the standard Fire TV Stick 4K in the line-up.

Fire TV Stick 4K Select : £50 (available for preorder today and will begin shipping from mid-October)

: £50 (available for preorder today and will begin shipping from mid-October) Omni QLED Series: £650 (coming soon)

£650 (coming soon) 4-Series : £430 (coming soon)

: £430 (coming soon) 2-Series: £250 (coming soon)

Let’s have a look at the new products in more detail.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select

At £50, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is officially Amazon’s cheapest 4K streaming stick. Details were a little lighter on the ground than I’d have liked, but we know for sure that the Select supports 4K resolutions (duh) and HDR10+. Amazon also claims it’s faster than any other Fire TV Stick under £50, which is an interesting assertion – we don’t exactly know what’s inside, but based on this language it may not be as powerful as the regular Fire TV Stick 4K. Certainly, there was no mention of Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision.

The Select uses Amazon’s exciting new Vega OS, which replaces Android and is purportedly both “responsive” AND “highly efficient” (we’ll be reserving judgement for after we’ve tested the Select ourselves). It facilitates two new features: the Continue Watching row, which pulls from all streaming services, and the new centralised watchlist, which does the same. It’ll be interesting to see whether anything was sacrificed in the transition from Android to proprietary OS.

Amazon Fire TVs: 2-Series, 4-Series and Omni QLED

1 / 3 Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 2025 Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 2025 Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 2025

On to the new TVs. The 2-Series and 4-Series debut a new slim design and quad-core processor, which Amazon claims is 30% faster than the previous generation. They also now use OmniSense technology to automatically switch on when you enter the room; display photos/artwork in standby; and switch off when you leave. And of course, these TVs have Alexa built in.

No word on the panel technology yet, but we know that as with the current generation, the 2-Series tops out at 1080p, while the 4-Series supports 4K.

The Omni QLED is also fairly similar to its predecessor, although its backlight now has twice as many local dimming zones and is apparently 60% brighter. At the bare minimum we know it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and like its siblings it now runs 40% faster thanks to a new processor behind the scenes. It also uses the same OmniSense technology.