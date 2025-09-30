Amazon launches new Ring and Blink home security with AI and higher resolutions

Blink Outdoor 4 camera: Better and cheaper, but a subscription is more important than ever

Amazon has dumped an extraordinary number of new devices on us. In an all-singing, all-dancing event in New York, the retail behemoth unveiled new products across practically every single one of its Amazon-branded hardware ranges, including new Kindle Scribes, new Fire TV Sticks (at last!) and a host of AI-powered Echo smart speakers.

But that’s not all: Amazon also revealed new Ring doorbells, all of which – somewhat unsurprisingly – put AI at the heart of what they offer; and new Blink home security cameras, with high resolutions and new configurations.

So let’s not waste time: here’s what was announced across the Ring and Blink product lines, and what you can expect from the new devices.

Ring video doorbells

Let’s start with the more interesting of the two. The new Ring lineup is large and varied but can basically be split into two subsections: the Pro line and the Plus line. Here’s exactly what was announced:

The Pro products all have several things in common: first up, they support 4K video recording/playback and leverage Amazon’s Retinal Vision (which sounds a little Apple-esque to me) to improve image quality with the help of AI.

All three Pro products also support 10x zoom and Low Light Sight to capture good video even when the lights are off. The Floodlight Cam Pro has a 2,000 lumen spotlight, and the doorbells offer Adaptive Night Vision and 3D motion detection (which are both frankly just a series of silly words at the moment, until we get our hands on the products to test the functionality).

The Plus products, meanwhile, capture footage at up to 2K resolution and also support Low Light Sight and Adaptive Night Vision.

Ring generative AI – Smart Video Descriptions

This new feature earns its own section, because a) it’s an intriguing use case for AI and b) it’s going to be available in the UK across all Ring doorbells and security cameras – provided you’re on the £15/mth Ring Premium plan, of course.

Once enabled, Ring Smart Video Descriptions uses AI to give more accurate descriptions of what it sees – so for example, it might say “Two people are looking into the window of a white car in the driveway.” These descriptions are intentionally concise but – hopefully – significantly more useful than a chime.

Blink home security cameras

There are three new products in the Blink range for 2025. Those are:

Blink Mini 2K+ (£40, available for preorder now)

Blink Outdoor Floodlight Camera (£90, available for preorder now, bundle includes Blink Outdoor 4 camera and Sync Module)

Blink Arc (£90, available for preorder now, bundle includes 2x Blink Mini 2K+ and mount)

The Blink Mini 2K+ is purportedly Blink’s most powerful compact indoor home security camera yet. Like its siblings it supports a 2K resolution (that’s 2,560 x 1,440, I should clarify), and it has unspecified “smart features”, too. The £40 price tag is certainly the most appealing thing about the Mini 2K+, though.

If the £250 Ring Floodlight Cam Pro is a little rich for your tastes, the Blink Outdoor Floodlight Camera is a budget-friendly alternative with a 2K resolution, a 700 lumen spotlight and a two-year battery life (at most).

The Blink Arc, meanwhile, is a mount for two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras – insert a pair and the mount will stitch the feed together for a wide 180-degree panoramic view and six-megapixel resolution. The catch is that you’ll need a Blink Subscription Plus plan, which is £8/mth and buys you cloud storage on unlimited Blink devices.

All the above devices are up for preorder now, shipping 22 October 2025.