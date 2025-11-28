This Blink Video Doorbell deal is mind-bendingly cheap

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

If you’ve always fancied dipping a tentative toe in the murky waters of smart video doorbells, but never quite got around to it, Amazon’s latest bundle deal on its 2nd-generation Blink Video Doorbell ought to get your attention.

For £30 in the Black Friday sales right now, you can get the doorbell and a Blink Mini 2 camera for £30. Yep, £30! That works out at £15 per device, which is just mind-bendingly cheap. We’d expect a significant saving during Black Friday week, but this represents a total saving of 67% on the total cost, which is somewhat out of the ordinary. The doorbell alone is normally £50.

New Blink Video Doorbell System (White) + Blink Mini 2 (White) | Head-to-toe HD view, two-year battery life, simple setup, IP-65 | Works with Alexa | Sync Module Core included £29.99 Check Price

Now, I wasn’t hugely impressed with the 2nd-generation Blink Video Doorbell when I reviewed it earlier this year, but at this price it almost doesn’t matter that it’s a bit fiddly to install and that audio quality is poor.

In fact, there are plenty of things to like. Its IP68 rating means it’s now properly weather-resistant, the image quality is pretty decent, offering a 150-degree head-to-toe view of your visitors. Plus, as this is an Amazon product, it integrates neatly with any other Amazon products you may have, such as an Echo Dot, Spot or Show speaker.

The Blink Mini 2 is a bargain, too. Like the doorbell, it’s weather-resistant, so you can set it up outside or in (you’ll need the outdoor adapter cable, though, if you want it to be properly sealed against the elements). It has LED spotlights that can automatically illuminate would-be intruders and its internal speaker allows it to double as a doorbell chime when paired with the Blink Video Doorbell.

🚪Blink Video Doorbell quick specs:

Video Resolution: 1,440 x 1,440

1,440 x 1,440 Field of View: 150-degrees (vertical and horizontal)

150-degrees (vertical and horizontal) Night Vision: Infrared (Black & White)

Infrared (Black & White) Power Source: Battery (3x AA Lithium) or existing doorbell wiring (16-24V AC)

Battery (3x AA Lithium) or existing doorbell wiring (16-24V AC) Weather Resistance: IP65-rated

IP65-rated Sync Module Core: Required (and included)

📹 Blink Mini 2 camera quick specs:

Video Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Field of View: 143-degrees (diagonally)

143-degrees (diagonally) Night Vision: Color with built-in Spotlight, or Infrared (Black & White)

Color with built-in Spotlight, or Infrared (Black & White) Power Source: Wired (USB-C cable and adapter)

Wired (USB-C cable and adapter) Weather Resistance: IP65-rated

The caveat here is that the system as is doesn’t allow you to store your motion-triggered video clips to free local storage. Instead, Amazon wants you to pay monthly to access those in the cloud. For one device (the doorbell OR the camera) that’s a reasonable £2.50 per month but it rises to £8 per month if you want to store clips for more devices, which is a bit pricey.

Still, if you get tired of paying the subscription, you can always add the Sync Module 2 later on, allowing you to store clips to a USB thumb drive.

Or, instead, if this deal has whetted your appetite for savings, check out our favourite Black Friday deals on everything from robot vacuums to smartphones and laptops.

