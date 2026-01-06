CES 2026: Eufy S4 video doorbell comes with panoramic view and AI tracking

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

I’ve been impressed with Eufy’s security cameras and video doorbells over the past few years but, if I’m honest, I’ve never quite been taken with the design. But if the company’s latest Eufy Video Doorbell S4 is anything to go by, that’s set to change.

This doorbell not only has some intriguing new features, which I’ll get into below, but it now looks less angular, less techy than before. In fact, with the body of the doorbell wrapping snugly around the lens at the top and the circular button at the bottom, it looks more like Google’s Nest Doorbell than Eufy’s previous offerings. Alas, it appears that the doorbell is only available in black – I think a white doorbell looks nicer.

Unlike the Nest, though, the S4 retains all the features that have made Eufy doorbells a firm favourite here at Expert Reviews. There’s plenty of built-in storage (for instance, its 64GB of local video clip storage should be enough to keep many months of clips) and most features aren’t locked behind a subscription.

Speaking of advanced features, there’s plenty here to tempt the tech-savvy smart-home aficionado into parting with their cash. And while it doesn’t have two cameras like the company’s award-winning Video Doorbell E340 doorbell, it does have a panoramic lens that covers a full 180 x 180-degree field of view, enabling it to take in a full view of your step, and the whole of the area in front of your front door.

That camera captures video in 3K resolution at up to 24fps and, like the Centre Stage selfie cameras in Apple’s latest iPhones, it has the ability to zoom in and out and automatically follow visitors around the frame – with the help of AI, of course – as they approach your house.

Other key features include the ability to power the doorbell by battery or mains. There’s colour night vision and radar-based motion detection, plus dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The new Eufy Video Doorbell S4 will be available by the end of March on the Eufy website for £229.

The Eufy Solar Wall Light Cam S4 is a more attractive outdoor security camera

The doorbell wasn’t the only security product launched by Eufy at CES 2026, however. The company also introduced a new smart lock, the Smart Lock E40, which will unfortunately not be available in the UK, and the Solar Wall Light Cam S4, which will.

Costing a reasonable £179, this new outdoor security camera is much less bulky and ugly than most security lights and floodlight cameras. Instead of having spotlights protruding bug-like on arms, the Solar Wall Light Cam is more discreet, with the light and the design taking centre stage, and the adjustable 4K camera hidden away at the bottom.

As with most Eufy security cameras, it’s stuffed with practical features. As the name suggests, it comes with a 2W solar panel, which is detachable so you can make the most of the sunlight you have. Eufy says three hours of daylight charging via this solar panel will provide a full day of power and, coupled with the camera’s huge 10,000mAh battery, it should keep recharging to a minimum.

The S4 is also IP65 dust- and water-resistant and has radar-based motion, which is in an improvement over the company’s previous wall light security camera, which only had the more basic PIR motion detection. Like the Video Doorbell S4, the Wall Light Cam S4 will be available in Q1 2026.