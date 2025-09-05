IFA 2025: XGIMI announces new projectors built for gamers

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Projectors are having a moment in the sun at this year’s IFA conference in Berlin. We’ve already seen Anker’s expensive, impressive new Nebula X1 Pro portable cinema, and today, XGIMI pulled the covers from four new models – three Horizon projectors and one Titan commercial/luxury projector.

The Horizon projectors are certainly the most mainstream of the bunch. I’m an avid gamer, so these interest me the most too. So, I ambled along to XGIMI’s stand in the Messe to take a closer look at the brand’s latest innovations in projector technology – and here’s what I found.

XGIMI Horizon 20, 20 Pro and 20 Max: What’s new?

Predictably, details are a little light on the ground for the XGIMI Horizon 20 and Horizon 20 Pro. We do, however, know plenty about the flagship XGIMI Horizon Max, the most powerful of the three models – and it shares many features with its siblings.

Using RGB triple-laser architecture and XGIMI’s X-Master Red Ring lens (don’t worry, it’s mostly Greek to me too), the Horizon 20 Max can purportedly hit a peak brightness of 5,700 ISO lumens – in other words, more than enough for daylight viewing. It uses Lens Shift technology to allow you to adjust the positioning of the image to your liking without any distortion or rescaling, and it has a nice new backlit remote, too.

Every model supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode (which is effectively just another image preset) and every model is certified Imax Enhanced. You’ll also get Netflix built-in, so you don’t need a connected streaming stick to access it – although you’ll want one for the other streaming services, of course.

All three Horizon projectors have been built with gamers in mind, as I’ve already mentioned. XGIMI promises 1ms input lag across the board, as well as support for up to 240Hz refresh rates and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) technology. Those who enjoy fine-tuning their gaming experience will appreciate the Pro Tuning Menu, where you can adjust black levels to your liking.

The Horizon series projectors will be available from today, and start at $1,699 in the US. Pick one up and you’ll get a bundled floor stand and a code for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.