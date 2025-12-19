Build a home cinema on a budget with Sharp’s Roku TV and Dolby Atmos soundbar

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Upgrading your movie watching experience can be a daunting task with so many streaming services and TV formats to consider. But it doesn’t have to be expensive thanks to Sharp’s affordable but tech-packed options. Loaded with all the essential technologies, pairing Sharp’s TV and soundbar will elevate movie nights and bring big fun for all the family.

With advancing technology over the past few years, it’s easier than ever to get access to the latest movies and shows in the highest quality through your TV, and boost that with an immersive soundtrack, too, thanks to a soundbar. Whether you’re watching daytime TV or dimming the lights to watch award-winning documentaries, Sharp has you covered.

A smart Sharp TV that’s fully connected

The Sharp HJ Series Roku TV is loaded with the latest tech, putting the best of streaming at your fingertips, while ticking all the boxes when it comes to quality. Roku is renowned as a streaming platform and building that right into the TV means all the top apps are available.

The Roku interface is easy to navigate so you can quickly find what you want to watch, with support for apps like Apple TV, YouTube, Disney+ and more. Roku TV isn’t bloated and filled with adverts; instead, it’s really easy to pick the service you want to watch and dive straight into the action (subscriptions required).

It can even be controlled using the Roku app on your phone, which also allows voice searching, but the best feature is the Headphone Mode, where you can listen to the audio through your phone rather than the TV, which is great for late-night watching.

But this 50in Sharp TV has another trick up its sleeve: Freely. Freely is a must-have feature on modern TVs because it means all your TV can be streamed, without the need for an aerial. That gives you the freedom to place this TV anywhere in the home, as long as there’s a Wi-Fi connection.

Freely lets you stream live broadcast channels like BBC and ITV, so if you want a second TV in the bedroom – or you live in a flat with no access to an aerial – all you need is a plug socket and Wi-Fi, and you’re ready to watch.

Premium looks and features

The Frameless LED design of the 50HJ4325K TV has a premium look to it, making it appear as though the screen is floating, while it supports the latest formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10. There’s even support for HLG – the HDR format that BBC iPlayer uses – which means you should be able to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the best quality.

This is a 4K TV, so there’s four times more detail than a Full HD TV for a sharper image, with loads of 4K content available to stream. Behind the scenes, Sharp’s technology will upscale lower quality content to make it look better.

And those seeking the best in connectivity will find it here, too. There’s support for Apple AirPlay media streaming, and the TV also works with Apple Home, Google Home and Alexa.