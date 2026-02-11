Some Sky customers are getting Disney Plus and HBO Max for free

Sky adds three new streaming apps - for nothing - to its Sky Ultimate TV package, but it's not all good news

In an unusually generous move, Sky is adding two major new streaming apps to its Ultimate TV package – for free. Starting from March 2026, both new and existing customers will get Disney Plus and HBO Max, while the reality TV channel, Hayu, will be added later on in the year.

That brings the total of free streaming services included in the Sky Ultimate TV package to four, with the three new apps joining Netflix and Sky’s existing programming in the lineup. Sky Ultimate TV will remain £24/mth.

What do Sky customers get?

It’s important to note that you’re only getting the basic, 1080p versions of Disney Plus and HBO Max here, with ads, of course. However, you can upgrade in each case — and if you do you’ll pay a price that’s discounted by the amount you would have paid for the standard package.

For example, the Disney Plus standard package costs £5.99/mth. If you were to upgrade to the 4K Premium service – normally £15/mth – you’d only pay £9/mth with Sky.

It’s good news for Sky customers who already pay for Disney Plus, too. You can transfer your account to Sky and get it for free, or a discount, depending on what you’re paying for now. This works in the same way it did when Sky started offering Netflix, and once you’ve completed the transfer you’ll start paying the cost of your Disney Plus subscription through your monthly Sky bill instead of separately.

At the same time, Sky said it will be improving the level at which the new services will integrate with the various Sky platforms. Most importantly, Disney Plus, HBO Max and Hayu programming will finally work with the Continue watching rail, allowing you to quickly jump back into the series you’re currently bingeing, straight from the Sky home page.

What’s the catch?

However, it’s not all good news. Once HBO Max does arrive, new shows (and legacy content) will move onto its app exclusively and will no longer be available on Sky Atlantic. That means you’ll have to pay extra to watch those shows in 4K. Sky was at pains to say, however, that ongoing series such as House of the Dragon and The White Lotus would continue to be shown on Sky.

Sky will be adding Disney Plus to its Sky Ultimate TV package in March. HBO Max is coming as soon as it launches in the UK on 26 March, while Hayu arrives in July.