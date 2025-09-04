To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Like its subsidiary Eufy, Anker has plenty of exciting new products on show at this year’s IFA conference in Berlin (although Eufy’s new MarsWalker still wins for sheer outlandishness). The announcements largely fall under the brand’s Soundcore product line, where all Anker AV products now sit.

There’s the Nebula X1 Pro, a product Anker is quite accurately describing as a “portable cinema”; the Soundcore A30, a pair of sleep earbuds with real-time snore detection; and an AI voice recorder the size of a coin. On top of these standouts, Anker also announced a flurry of power banks and other power delivery tech, which I’ll touch on briefly in a moment.

First, though, let’s look at the headline acts. I’ve been on the ground in Berlin to catch an early glimpse.

Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro

Positioned at the very top of Anker’s projector range, the Nebula X1 Pro is billed as a “portable cinema”. It’s easy to see why: the X1 Pro system is built into a waist-high cabinet and consists of the projector unit plus a 7.1.4 surround sound system comprising two thunderous 8in 80W subwoofers at the base and a quartet of satellite speakers you can undock from the sides and rear. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and comes with Netflix built-in via Google TV.

Those 80W subwoofers are suspended in a floating section of the cabinet so that they don’t ruin the projector’s image quality during operation. The satellites, meanwhile, come with retractable legs, so you can position them comfortably on uneven surfaces, and they’re calibrated via a quartet of speakers built into the top of the trolley.

The cabinet itself has wheels and a retractable handle and is IP43 rated for water and dust ingress. It also has a pair of microphones (for presentations or karaoke) and a remote tucked away in a compartment at the top. It’s industrially sized (comfortably waist-high) but rather clever.

The projector is largely the same as the Nebula X1 we tested in April: Anker says it’ll reach a peak brightness of 3,500 ANSI lumens and can cover 110% of the Rec. 2020 gamut. Using NebulaMaster 2.0 image processing [more on that needed], the X1 Pro is capable of 5,000:1 native contrast, and that can leap to 56,000:1, presumably in small, intense patches. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and uses the same ingenious liquid cooling system as the X1, which kept noise to below 26dBA in our tests.

The X1 Pro costs $5,000 (depending on the extras you choose [more info needed]) and will be available soon.

Hands-on impressions

I was blown away by the noise the X1 Pro made at Anker’s demo in Berlin. The bass was sufficient to make the entire tent vibrate, and although I don’t think it’s going to win any awards for nuance, I was suitably impressed by the wall of sound.

Though the projector was still being calibrated, I caught a glimpse of it in action and was similarly pleased with the quality on show. Colours were rich and detail was pristine. I was also taken through the set-up process, which was pleasingly simple and efficient.

Soundcore Sleep A30

The Soundcore Sleep A30 earbuds succeed the Sleep A20 and certainly seem to represent a substantial step forward for sleep-aiding tech. Like their predecessors, the Sleep A30 earbuds are specifically designed to be as unobtrusive as possible, so you won’t feel them when you roll onto your side. They last 9 hours on a single charge and a total of 45 hours with the charging case, although I’m told this may vary if you’re using all of the features simultaneously.

Unlike their predecessors, however, the A30 have a trick up their sleeve in the form of real-time snore detection. This is built into the case, so you’ll want to keep it nearby overnight. If the mics pick up snoring, the earbuds will play a calibrated masking tone; it might not eliminate the sound, but it should definitely help prevent disruption caused by a noisy bed-mate.

The A30s can also play meditative or soothing music (think binaural beats) via the Soundcore app and can even track your sleep, displaying both the quality and duration. You can pick them up with either the standard silicone ear tips or memory foam alternatives.

All this new tech has increased the cost of the earbuds, unfortunately. The A30 retail for $230 (£170-ish) – versus £120 for the A20 – and are available now.

Soundcore Work AI Recorder

Like it or not, AI is becoming ubiquitous. The Work AI Recorder is one of the more practical uses for the technology that I’ve encountered – as the name suggests, this coin-sized device clips to your person and records and transcribes conversations in over 100 languages with 95% accuracy.

The Work AI Recorder runs on GPT-4o and performs its duties entirely on-device – no cloud storage necessary. You simply tap the unit to start/stop recording and transcribing; once you’re done, you can view your transcription in the Soundcore app. You’re good for around 32 hours of activity before you’ll need to slot the AI Recorder into its charging case. That case is magnetic and will attach rather neatly to the rear of your phone.

It’ll cost you $100 to pick up your own Work AI Recorder, and it’s available in late September.

Anker Prime power banks

Also unveiled at IFA 2025 were a host of Anker power delivery products. The Prime 160W is the world’s most compact 160W multi-port charger, while the Prime 300W Power Bank delivers enough power for two laptops and a phone at once and recharges to 50% in 15 minutes; the Prime Wireless Charging Station is the world’s first 25W, Qi2.2 wireless charger with active cooling and a built-in display; and the Prime Docking Station is the world’s first triple-display charging dock with stable 8K output.