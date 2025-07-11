Save yourself a few quid on affordable essentials with our pick of the best Prime Day deals under £25

Prime Day isn’t just about huge savings on big-ticket items. A little can go a long way, so we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals under £25 for those looking to save a few quid on essential bits and pieces.

It doesn’t feel like £25 goes very far these days – I’ve already spent that on getting into the office and buying lunch today – but with these offers, you can knock a couple of annoying items off your wishlist and feel smug about your expenditure.

Remember, you’ve only got untiul 11.59pm tonight (11 July) to enjoy the discounts below and will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get them. Membership costs £9/mth or £95 annually. Alternatively, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’ve not been subscribed to the service for at least 12 months.

Those looking for offers on a wider range of products should head over to our Prime Day hub, where we’ve got deals on everything from air fryers to OLED TVs.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD

Average price over the past six months: £38

Deal price: £23

Fire TV Sticks always go on sale during Prime Day and are consistently near the top of Amazon’s bestseller list. This particular one is the entry-level option, so it primarily appeals to those with 1080p televisions. If you have a 4K TV, we recommend spending a bit extra and picking up the Fire TV Stick 4K (£28) or Fire TV Stick 4K Max (£40) instead. For those who own an older, non-smart TV, however, the Fire Stick HD is the perfect way to get access to a huge range of streaming services and apps.

Amazon Basics AA Batteries (100-pack)

Average price over the past six months: £21

Deal price: £16

AA batteries are one of those household items that you always seem to run out of when you need them most.

With this Prime Day deal, you won’t be running out of them again in a hurry, as you can pick up 100 of the little blighters for just £16. That’s a fiver cheaper than their average price, and works out at just 16p per battery. A tiny price to pay to be safe in the knowledge that you’ve got the backup juice for just about every small appliance at home.

If you don’t want to buy quite so many, there are also Prime Day discounts on packs of 12 (£4.50), 36 (£7.76) and 48 (£9.58).

TP-Link RE300

Average price over the past six months: £25

Deal price: £23

You’re only saving yourself a couple of nuggets on the average price of this Wi-Fi extender since January, but that’s not to be sniffed at, given the TP-Link RE300 was already our favourite budget option on the market. Easy to set up, quick, reliable and designed in such a way as not to take up too much room in your plug sockets, it’s a no-brainer if you’re looking to transmit a wireless signal to hard-to-reach areas of your home.

Remington Barber Beard Trimmer

Average price over the past six months: £26

Deal price: £15

As a man with a beard who doesn’t like to spend a fortune on personal grooming, this deal on the Remington Barber Beard Trimmer is right up my street. The trimmer has nine length settings to ensure you’re able to manicure your facial hair exactly how you want, and switching between them is an absolute breeze. Meanwhile, the built-in battery lasts up to 40 minutes, which is good enough for at least three trims in my experience.