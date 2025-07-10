Every Prime Day without fail, Amazon drops some sensational discounts on its own products - here are our top ten for 2025

Unsurprisingly, Prime Day deals on Amazon’s own product lines – Kindle, Ring, Echo, Fire TV and so forth – are always some of the best of the entire deals event. We’ve already recommended the Fire TV Stick 4K (now £28 at Amazon) and the Fire TV Omni QLED (just £640 at Amazon in the 55in size), but there’s much more besides – which is where this article comes in.

Below, you’ll find our ten favourite Amazon device deals of the Prime Day sales so far, alongside our reasons for recommending the deal and a very brief price history. Everything you find below has been reviewed and rated by our experts – from TVs and streaming sticks to mesh routers and doorbells, we’ve got something for every budget.

1. Amazon Kindle 16GB (now £71, avg £87)

Why this deal? The standard Amazon Kindle remains our best entry-level e-reader after almost three years, due largely to its pristine display and impressive battery life. At £71, it’s never been cheaper, nor easier to recommend.

2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (now £28, avg £50)

Why this deal? This particular Fire TV Stick deal has proven particularly popular over Prime Day – and it’s easy to see why. At £28, the Fire TV Stick 4K sits nicely in the middle of the range and still offers access to 4K streaming (wherever you pay for it). It’s also never been cheaper.

3. Amazon Echo 8 (now £90, avg £129)

Why this deal? You guessed it – the Echo 8 has never been this cheap. We also rated it highly in our full Amazon Echo 8 review, although we took issue with the price – an issue this discount neatly sidesteps. Also, take note: none of the other Echo deals are much good.

4. Amazon Fire Tab HD 10 (now £84, avg £129)

Why this deal? Cheap tablets are a good example of getting what you pay for – but if you need something to stick in front of the kids this summer, we recommend the Fire HD 10 in our full review. And guess what? £84 is a new low price for the tablet.

5. Ring Battery Video Doorbell (now £50, avg £80)

Why this deal? In our full Ring Battery Video Doorbell review, we praise the doorbell’s video quality and value for money – and that was before it had its price slashed to (that’s right) a new low this Prime Day.

6. Kindle Scribe (now £267, avg £337)

Why this deal? Our Head of Reviews Jon Bray recommended this deal – we thought the high-end e-reader was a touch expensive in our full Kindle Scribe review, but this discount is the best we’ve ever seen. Jon’s daughter uses the Scribe for uni!

7. Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (now £640, avg £761)

Why this deal? It’s not often you find a mid-range TV worth recommending, as our TV expert Andy White will tell you. The Fire TV Omni QLED bucked that trend when we reviewed it, and is currently… cheaper than ever. See the trend?

8. Blink Video Doorbell (now £27, now £48)

Why this deal? We’re big fans of Amazon’s budget doorbell offering – the Blink Video Doorbell picked up a solid four stars when we reviewed it thanks to its lack of subscription and ease of use. Need I mention the new low price?

9. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (now £40, avg £58)

Why this deal? Although we recommended the Fire TV Stick 4K above, our TV expert Andy White would personally splash a tenner more on the Max. It’s a little quicker to load, and it has twice as much on-board storage for apps, and it comes recommended by us in our full Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. And yes, that is an all-time low price…

10. Eero Max 7 mesh Wi-Fi (now £800, avg £1,051)

Why this deal? This is the deal for real high-rollers. We like this Wi-Fi 7 mesh Wi-Fi system – it picked up four stars in our Eero Max 7 review, thanks to its intuitive app and breakneck speeds – but we found the price off-putting. This discount is another all-time great, but obviously £800 is still quite rich…