Philips’ new Moving Sound audio range is bold, bright and gloriously 80s

Philips is winding back the clock with new 80s-inspired speakers and headphones to celebrate its 100th anniversary in audio manufacturing

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Philips has unveiled a new range of products developed to celebrate its 100 years in audio manufacturing.

The Moving Sound lineup includes two portable speakers and two pairs of headphones, all of which draw inspiration from the brand’s 1980s Philips Moving Sound design and will be available in either a striking yellow or less attention-grabbing black.

The pictures below are of prototypes, but they should give you a good idea of what the final products will look like when they’re released next year.

Philips MS80 – The Tube

First up, you have the MS80 or “The Tube”, which outputs 140W RMS via two 5in woofers and two 1.5in tweeters assisted by a pair of passive radiators at either end of its tubular design. The speaker operates over Bluetooth 5.5, supports Auracast, has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, battery life of up to 24 hours, and can be used as a power bank to charge up other devices. An animated cassette player brings additional visual flair to an already eye-catching design, and there’s built-in lighting that can be personalised in the Philips Entertainment app.

Philips MS50 – The Roller

The more compact speaker option is the MS50, or “The Roller”, a name I absolutely love. It measures 380 x 120 x 200mm (WDH) versus the 510 x 165 x 200 of The Tube and is only capable of outputting 60W RMS, but uses the same Moving Sound Bass+ system as its stablemate. Like The Tube, it also operates over Bluetooth 5.5 and supports Auracast. Battery life and IP rating are the same, too, though it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to use The Roller to top up your smartphone.

Philips MS5 – The Buds

Or your MS5 true wireless earbuds, for that matter. “The Buds” are noise-cancelling earbuds complete with Spatial Audio support and seamless multipoint device switching. Total battery life is claimed at 48 hours with ANC off, and the charging case can be used to control the earbuds or display a rather charming Moving Sound cassette animation.

Philips MS1 – The Bingo

The final product in the Moving Sound lineup is the MS1 or “The Bingo”. These wireless headphones are a reimagined version of what you’d have paired with your portable cassette player back in the ’80s. Their 40mm drivers are said to be able to deliver music for up to 26 hours and facilitate clear calls thanks to a built-in AI-enhanced microphone.

The Philips Moving Sound range is still some way off, however, with all four products set for a Q2 2026 release. There’s not long to wait to get your hands on its first batch of Philips Audio Century Celebration products, though, or its new pair of mid-range over-ear headphones, the H8000E, which are pictured below.

The H8000E were revealed in Barcelona back in January, and come with high-resolution (LDAC) and Spatial Audio support and battery life of over 50 hours with active noise cancellation engaged. They’ll be available to buy this month.

Philips Retro

The brand’s five-strong Retro range, which I also saw in Barcelona in January, will be available to buy from October. Each product is named after an iconic music artist, with “The Tina”, an all-in-one turntable packing 120W RMS of power, costing £400, and the entry-level turntable option – “The Stevie” – priced at £130.

1 / 5

“The Janet” is a portable DAB+ radio costing £70, while the two pairs of headphones in the lineup – “The Freddie” (£100) and “The Ringo” (£30) – are of the open-back, over-ear and on-ear variety, respectively.

Philips Fidelio

At a centenary party in Eindhoven – a city which its attributes its growth from a 4,500 population to over 250,000 in a large part to the arrival of Philips – the brand also showed off some new additions to its more premium Fidelio lineup.

A new turntable and a pair of wireless active stereo speakers were announced, but there were also hints at redesigned over-ear and true wireless headphones, along with a home speaker.

The confirmed models are the Fidelio FT1, a Bluetooth-enabled turntable-cum-CD player featuring a replaceable Audio-Technica stylus, and the FA3, a two-speaker setup that operates wirelessly or via a wired connection, with each satellite capable of outputting 50W RMS via a 1in titanium tweeter and a 5in glass fibre bass/mid driver.

Pricing is TBC, but the FT1 and FA3 are due to be released during Q1 2026.