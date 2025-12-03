Why the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Sony ULT Wear are the perfect alternatives to the WH-1000XM4 this December

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are among our favourite over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones of the past few years. They’re getting on a bit now, however, and going out of stock, so you’ll need to turn your attention elsewhere if you’re looking for Sony headphones to leave under the tree for a loved one this Christmas.

Fortunately, the Japanese brand isn’t short of options, and I’m here to point you in the right direction if its latest and greatest WH-1000XM6 are a little out of your price range.

Sony WH-1000XM5: The premium upgrade to the WH-1000XM4

My number one recommendation is the XM6’s predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM5, which earned a five-star review and our coveted Best Buy award. I reviewed them myself, and they remain among the best premium over-ear headphones I’ve ever tested. They’re the natural successor to the WH-1000XM4, and are available for their lowest price ever, £200, this December.

So what makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 so desirable? For me, it’s how well they tick the key boxes of comfort, noise cancellation and sound quality. The earcups are padded with a generous amount of memory foam covered in soft synthetic leather, and these create a seal around your ears that is not only very snug, but does a great job passively blocking out external noise. The clamping force applied by the earcups is perfectly judged, keeping the headphones stable and secure without ever straying into overly pressurised territory. And when on your head, the WH-1000XM5 look the part thanks to a sleek and minimalist design.

The previously mentioned passive seal greatly enhances the WH-1000XM5’s already outstanding noise-cancelling capabilities. Eight noise-cancelling microphones significantly reduce the impact of low frequencies, and the XM5 cut out more mid-range and treble noise than the XM4, too. Sony’s Ambient mode is also extremely effective, allowing you to tune into your surroundings naturally whenever necessary.

What’s more, Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control means you don’t need to switch modes manually. With this amazing feature engaged, the headphones will automatically switch between noise cancellation and transparency based on your movements. Alternatively, if you delve into the app and add regularly visited places to a GPS map, they’ll tweak your settings based on your location. It’s super-smart tech that helps the WH-1000XM5 stand out from the crowd.

And, of course, no pair of premium headphones would be complete without top-notch sound quality. Here, the XM5 deliver in spades. Their 30mm drivers create a broad soundstage that’s packed with detail and articulates frequencies at both ends of the spectrum wonderfully. Bass is tight and precise, while vocals are clear and well-defined, especially if you’re taking advantage of the XM5’s support for Sony’s high-resolution LDAC codec.

The combination of first-rate sound and noise cancellation, along with a luxurious and cosy design, makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 a winning pick at any time of year. But with the gift-giving season upon us, and the headphones down to such an attractive price, they’re impossible to ignore.

Despite their price cut, the WH-1000XM5 may still be beyond the reach of many at a time when budgets are being stretched. In which case, the Sony ULT Wear are the Sony cans to put on your Christmas shopping list.

Sony ULT Wear: The ultimate affordable option for bass lovers

The ULT Wear feature the same Integrated Processor V1 chip as the WH-1000XM5, but sport a bolder, more striking design and go bigger on the bass. They’re also a lot cheaper; right now, you can pick up a pair for just £99.

Although not quite as impressive in the noise-cancelling department as the WH-1000XM5, their four ANC microphones effectively block out external distractions, especially considering their appealing price tag. They’re capable of sucking out a hefty proportion of cabin noise while on an aeroplane, and are equally well-equipped to handle the rigours of a daily commute. Like the WH-1000XM5, Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control is on hand to take care of your noise-cancelling needs without you ever having to lift a finger.

The ULT Wear also share similar comfort levels to their more expensive stablemates. Light, well-cushioned and breathable, they’re ideal for listening sessions of any length. Their combination of touch controls and physical buttons makes controlling them easy and intuitive, too.

When it comes to sound quality, the ULT Wear don’t have the Hi-Res certification found on the brand’s pricier options, but they have a unique trick up their sleeve in the form of two ULT Power Sound modes. These are engaged via the ULT button on the left earcup and dramatically alter the sound of the headphones.

ULT 1 (Deep Bass) adds body and depth to the ULT Wear’s default bass tuning, which is already potent, while ULT 2 (Attack) cranks bass up to eleven to recreate the kind of feeling you get standing by a subwoofer in a pumping nightclub. If the person you’re looking to give something special to this month listens to a lot of bass-heavy music, the ULT Wear are guaranteed to get them rocking around the Christmas tree.

And if said person likes to tinker with sound profiles, they’ll have the opportunity to do so within Sony’s Sound Connect app. This provides a welcome level of customisation, including EQ presets, the option to create a personalised EQ, and the ability to engage Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine technology to upscale lower-resolution content.

At under £100, the ULT Wear are a compelling prospect for those on a budget. Available in three colours – Black, Off-White and an eye-catching Forest Grey – and benefitting from several of the features that led me to describe the WH-1000XM5 as “the Bluetooth headphones to beat” when I tested them.

However big your budget this Christmas, there’s a pair of Sony headphones for either you or that special music-loving person in your life. And discounted prices mean the WH-1000XM5 and ULT Wear are the perfect tonic to the fact that the all-conquering Sony WH-1000XM4 have reached the end of their award-winning journey.