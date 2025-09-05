Hands on: JLab’s new Open headphones are a reasonably priced throwback

I got my mitts on the new JLab Open headphones at IFA 2025 – here’s how they’re sounding so far

American audio brand JLab is dominating the value headphones market here in the UK. It’s not hard to see why: the brand’s latest offering epitomises its attempt to bring the most popular high-end features to more reasonably priced headphones.

At IFA 2025, it announced two new audio products: The JLab Epic Pods – a pair of higher-end wireless earbuds using a stalk design – and the JLab JBuds Open Wireless Headphones, which, for my money were the real stars of the show.

The Epic Pods are earbuds with an AirPods-esque stalk design, and as I’ve already insinuated, they lend some affordability to a few premium features. Those include haptic feedback (so you know when the buds are paired/on) and active noise cancellation via three microphones on each earbud – the latter works dynamically to adjust to outside noise and cancel it accordingly.

These buds also have tap and squeeze controls on the stem, which, along with the adaptive noise cancelling, is a first for a JLab product. Audio is delivered courtesy of two drivers: a 10mm dynamic driver and a balanced armature driver provided by component supplier Knowles. JLab claims a total battery life of over 40 hours with ANC off, and over 30 with it switched on; the case provides rapid charging, giving you five hours of juice after ten minutes on charge.

I was, however, far more interested in the JBuds Open Wireless Headphones, a pair of over-ear cans that allow outside noise in (like the open-back headphones of old). They’re remarkably light and sat very comfortably on my head when I tried them on at IFA; the design incorporates memory foam ear cups and a removable grill, which JLab says will present opportunities for customisation. A white and gold model will launch at CES next year, says CEO Win Cramer.

Battery life is rated at over 18 hours (no charging case here, obviously) and dual 35mm + 12mm coaxial drivers provide the audio output. You’ll find volume controls, the power switch and the USB charging port on the left earcup.

My early impressions of the JLab Open were good. I was very impressed with how well the Open headphones contained noise leakage – it was hard to hear what was playing in another person’s ears, even when close by. Sound quality was more than acceptable: I felt that the headphones struggled with higher frequencies, but there was a heft to the bass that I wasn’t expecting, given the design.

Both products are arriving in the UK this year: the JLab Epic Pods go on sale this month, and the Open Wireless Headphones, in October. Both cost £100.