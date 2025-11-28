Our favourite budget ANC headphones are cheaper than ever for Black Friday

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

I get it. You’re like me. You hate spending money you don’t have to, but you’re always hankering after something new and fresh. Well here’s a way to scratch that itch without breaking the bank: Anker’s eminently affordable Soundcore Life Q30 headphones.

These headphones are normally around £72 and they’ve been discounted to a tempting £40 in the Black Friday sales; frankly, that’s a stupid amount of money for a pair of headphones this capable. Last year, these same headphones hit £46 – which only proves just how good this deal is.

Why buy the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 this Black Friday?

That’s a long way from what’s on offer here. Ignore the silly name for a moment and focus on the features list. For what is the cost of a meal out at a cheap restaurant, the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 provide active noise cancelling as well as decent sound quality – and if you don’t like the default sound profile, which we found a little heavy on the bass, you should be able to tweak exactly to your liking via the extensive EQ options in the accompanying Anker app.

Our resident headphones expert, Andy White, didn’t care for the styling much, especially the words “Active Noise Cancelling” emblazoned on the headband, and he said that “wear detection would be a welcome addition” – it’s always nice to have the music pause automatically when you take your headphones off – having to remember to do that manually is a bit of a faff.

However, he was impressed with the headphones’ “class-leading” battery life, which extends to a whopping 60 hours with ANC off and 40 hours with it enabled. And with three levels of noise cancellation, he found the Soundcore Life Q30 were able to compete with headphones much more expensive in this particular area.

If I’m going to be completely honest with you, the Soundcore Life Q30 is one of those products that is discounted pretty regularly, especially during sales periods such as Black Friday, but does that mean you shouldn’t buy them? Of course not. If you have £40 to spare and you fancy – or need – a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, you can’t do much better than this.

