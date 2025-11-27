The Sony WH-1000XM5 are £200 in a Black Friday deal not to be missed

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are among our favourite ever over-ear headphones and are cheaper than ever thanks to this Black Friday deal

We gave the Sony WH-1000XM5 a five-star review and our Best Buy award at launch

They’re still some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market

You can pick up a pair for £200 this Black Friday: a new lowest-ever price

That’s a saving of over £50 on their average price on Amazon over the past 180 days

Or you might realise that now is the best time of the year to take advantage of some amazing headphones deals, including this offer on the award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5. The headphones are currently available for £200 in what is one of the best Black Friday deals I’ve come across so far.

An all-time low price on five-star headphones

The WH-1000XM5 received our highest honours when I reviewed them in 2022, and have been our top pick for over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones ever since. Until the Sony WH-1000XM6 arrived to steal their crown earlier this year, that is.

However, the Japanese brand’s latest and greatest are significantly more expensive than the previous generation, and the upgrades don’t necessarily justify the additional expenditure for a lot of people.

So, if you’re willing to sacrifice some bells, whistles and upgrades, including a foldable design, improved mic and audio quality, and the ability to listen to audio while charging the headphones, the WH-1000XM5 are actually the more attractive Black Friday purchase.

Their current price is the lowest I’ve ever seen, and a tidy chunk off their average price over the past 180 days: £254. And you’re getting a heck of a lot for your £200.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Classy, comfy and cracking noise cancellers

The WH-1000XM5 are supremely comfortable, use an extremely clever noise-cancelling system to automatically adjust their dampening of external distractions, and sound every bit the premium headphones they are.

Various Sony-exclusive features, such as Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, which improves audio quality when listening to lower-resolution material, and Speak-to-Chat, which pauses music automatically if you start talking, further sweeten the deal.

They’re all-rounders par excellence, and I have no hesitation whatsoever to recommend them at this enticing price. I almost bought the XM5’s predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM4, during Prime Day in July… I’m glad I didn’t as this offer on the newer model is too good to resist.

Most retailers are set to wind up their Black Friday sales after Cyber Monday (1 December), so you don’t have too much longer to get your Christmas shopping done on the cheap!