The best Black Friday Amazon deals: Fire TV, Echo, Kindle and more

Black Friday deals on Amazon devices are always worth a look - here are our favourites for any budget

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is without a doubt the biggest of the November deals period. It’s a full week of steep discounts that other retailers try frantically to match, with offers available on everything from smartphones and TVs to coffee machines and even mattresses.

Our focus in this article, however, is the Amazon-branded devices. Kindle, Ring, Echo, Fire TV and much more besides: all are currently enjoying serious discounts, and many are cheaper than they’ve ever been before.

Why trust us? Because we use specialist tools and over a decade of expertise to ensure that the discounts we recommend are genuinely good. And by good, we mean either a) better than the 6-month average OR b) better than ever. If a discount doesn’t meet these criteria, we won’t recommend it – and we may actively warn you against it.

So put your feet up: there’s no need to go frantically hunting. We’ve already collected the best deals we’ve spotted on Amazon devices we tried, tested and loved – if it’s not on this page, it’s not worth your time.

Oh, and if you’re hungry for more deals, check out our main Black Friday deals hub for a top-line summary of the best discounts across major categories in home and tech.

The best Black Friday Amazon deals

1. Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED

Black Friday 2025 price: £300 (50in) | View deal at Amazon

£300 (50in) | View deal at Amazon 180-day average: £470

Why this deal?

The Fire TV Omni QLED is a great-value TV at the best of times, but at £300 it’s a veritable bargain. It currently ranks among our top TVs: our expert Steven Withers praised the set’s colour accuracy, SDR and HDR performance and Fire OS.

2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Black Friday 2025 price: £25 | View deal at Amazon

£25 | 180-day average: £55

Why this deal?

We’re always keeping an eye out for a good deal on the Fire TV Stick 4K, and voila: it’s currently cheaper than ever and a healthy £4 less than its previous all-time-low (over Prime Day this year). Ditch your TV’s sluggish OS for something more powerful and more comprehensive.

3. Amazon Echo Dot

Black Friday 2025 price: £30 | View deal at Amazon

£30 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average: £50

Why this deal?

We were disappointed to find a real lack of good Echo deals over Prime Day, but clearly Amazon was saving the good stuff for Black Friday – the newest Echo Dot smart speaker has never been cheaper. Spend £5 more and get a smart plug thrown in!

4. Amazon Kindle

Black Friday 2025 price: £70 | View deal at Amazon

£70 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average: £94

Why this deal?

The standard Amazon Kindle remains our best entry-level e-reader after almost three years, due largely to its pristine display and impressive battery life. At £70, it’s never been cheaper, nor easier to recommend.

5. Ring Battery Video Doorbell

Black Friday 2025 price: £40 | View deal at Amazon

£40 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average: £88

Why this deal?

In our full Ring Battery Video Doorbell review, we praise the doorbell’s video quality and value for money – and that was before it had its price slashed to (that’s right) a new low this Black Friday.