Why you should consider using Laptop Outlet for your next tech purchase

Finding the right PC, laptop or gaming setup for your needs is a tough job. Understanding the specifications that matter, what products work for you and finally identifying and buying the right one – there’s no better feeling.

The biggest challenge, though, is cost. Many can’t afford to buy brand-new and each year, as manufacturers boost performance, prices tend to spiral even further into the stratosphere. But there’s another option for you to get that unmatched experience of finding technology that suits you: buying refurbished. And for that, you need look no further than Laptop Outlet.

Laptop Outlet is the “boss of bargains”, offering big discounts off its refurbished laptops, PCs and tablets from top brands, including Apple, ASUS, Lenovo and Dell. Read on to find out why Laptop Outlet should be your go-to for refurbished tech.

Thorough testing

Refurbished technology means secondhand and that, in turn, means the products have been bought, used and then sold for cash or credit. That usually means buyer beware on sites like eBay or Facebook Marketplace, but not at Laptop Outlet, because when used tech arrives at its warehouses, it’s put through a barrage of tests and assessments before being cleaned, data sanitised and given a quality control check before finally being listed for sale on the site. And products are graded depending on the level of cosmetic damage – so you know exactly what you’re getting.

The outer casing, screen, ports, hinges, keyboard and trackpad are all checked for signs of damage or wear and tear, and any data on the storage media is securely erased to ensure privacy. Tests on products’ performance, display, audio and connectivity are carried out, too, as is a battery health check. Critically, if the battery has less than 70% of its original capacity, it is swapped out for a healthier one.

All good reasons to choose Laptop Outlet for your next refurbished tech purchase. An even better reason to choose Laptop Outlet, however, is its commitment to the environment. Not only does the company breathe new life into products that might otherwise go straight to landfill, but it is also R2 certified.

What does this mean, though? R2 certification means a company has been independently audited to meet a number of strict standards, covering all sorts of things, from the way it handles e-waste through recycling to material re-use, data security, worker health and beyond.

Something for everyone

Laptop Outlet has a treasure trove of tech, from laptops that mean business, to monitors, desktops and accessories.

For example, if you’re a creative looking for a tablet to bring your designs to life, Laptop Outlet has (at the time of writing) a refurbished 12.9in Apple iPad Pro M2, with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage on sale for £720. That’s a tablet that would have cost you around £1,400 when new back in 2022.

For the gamers among us, Laptop Outlet has the right solution no matter your preferences. And if you prefer to use a laptop, you have the pick of the litter when it comes to brands. At the time of writing, you can grab up a refurbished Asus ROG Flow Z13 tablet with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU on board, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for £1,450 – an £850 discount on its original RRP.

If you already have a killer setup, though, and just need a monitor – you can choose your weapon. Laptop Outlet offers the full range, from 4K behemoths to smaller hyper-responsive esports models with ultra high refresh rates, so you’re truly spoilt for choice.

And, finally, if you’re a business, you can upgrade your team’s setup, too. Depending on your needs, there are deals on laptops from £290 to £2,150. Available now is a refurbished HP 15s-fq5021na, with a 12th gen Intel Core i5 CPU on board, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for £290. For a bigger saving of £750, consider a refurbished HP ZBook Power 16 G11, which comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for £2,150.

Get on the phone

Laptop Outlet is not just about computers, however; while you’re there you can also pick up your next handset. And with deals on phones from Apple, Samsung, OPPO, and more, you’re sure to find something to suit.

A Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, for instance, with 8GB RAM 128GB storage and a 6.7in screen was available at the time of writing as a refurbished product at £320 down from its new price of £649. It also comes with a one year warranty.

And if that’s out of your budget, there are options available at less than £200, such as the refurbished OPPO A5 Pro 5G for £175. The phone was launched earlier this year in March at £230 and comes with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, a 6.67in 120Hz screen and a sizeable 5,800mAh battery, plus 8GB or RAM and a generous 256GB of storage.

You have ongoing support, even after your purchase

Perhaps more important than all the choice, however, is the peace of mind you get thanks to Laptop Outlet’s size and reputation. No dealing with fly-by-night flakey eBay sellers here; Laptop Outlet has served more than 6,000 shoppers in its history and claims a customer satisfaction over 98%. This is largely because of the support offered from start to finish.

Emails are responded to within 24 hours of receipt, and there’s live chat support throughout the week. If you’re old school or just prefer the written word, you can even write to them. This extends beyond your final purchase, too, and the company also offers 14-day hassle-free returns and exchanges.

So the next time you’re thinking of upgrading your laptop, phone, monitor or PC, why not consider a refurbished product from Laptop Outlet? You’ll be saving cash, preventing products going to landfill and supporting a responsibly run company, too.