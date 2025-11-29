Looking for a cheap Black Friday soundbar deal? I recommend the Creative Stage Pro

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Creative Stage Pro is our pick of the budget soundbars available, and received a Recommended award when we reviewed it in September.

Then it cost £130, now it’s down to just £110.

That’s the cheapest it’s ever been, and a steal for a 2.1-channel soundbar and subwoofer combo that can be used with your TV or desktop computer.

Budget soundbars are a cost-effective way of enhancing your enjoyment of movies, TV shows and games at home, and the internet is awash with appealing-looking options, particularly during the Black Friday sales.

However, there are some brands I steer well clear of and some which I trust to deliver a satisfying audio experience without demanding you fork out a small fortune. Creative is a brand that falls into the latter category.

I’ve been very impressed by its Stage soundbar range since working for Expert Reviews, with the Creative Stage V2 and Creative Stage 360 both receiving commendations from me, and the Creative Stage SE also picking up an award from my colleague, Matt Reed.

The Creative Stage Pro is the company’s latest soundbar, and this Black Friday, it’s been reduced to an all-time low price of £110. That’s the first notable discount it’s had since September, when I gave it our Recommended award at £130; a fantastic price for a soundbar that works equally well with your TV or as a desktop option in conjunction with your PC or laptop.

How wide? SuperWide!

To serve that dual purpose, it introduces two new “SuperWide” modes, which optimise the soundbar’s output to suit different circumstances. The Far Field option broadened the soundstage effectively when I was sitting on my sofa watching Wednesday on Netflix, and did a fine job of articulating the aural intensity of action sequences during a rewatch of The Matrix.

The Near Field mode, meanwhile, enhanced my gaming experience with the Stage Pro hooked up to a gaming PC under my desk. Audio was engagingly directed towards me while playing through No Rest for the Wicked and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, but never felt overwhelming or overprocessed.

The Stage Pro performs admirably without either mode engaged, too. Its drivers project sound towards you in an emphatic but well-balanced fashion. The accompanying subwoofer is particularly potent given the low price of the setup, which is supremely easy to get up and running once it’s out of the box.

Other attractive traits include the soundbar itself being very compact at 115 x 265 x 420mm, meaning it’ll slot nicely onto just about any surface at home, and a wide selection of connection options. Included in these options are an HDMI (ARC) port, USB-C port, AUX-in and optical-in, and Bluetooth 5.3 functionality for wireless streaming.

Progress not perfection

It’s not perfect; there’s no support for Dolby Atmos, which is a highly desirable feature on modern soundbars, though SuperWide makes up for this to a certain extent. I also experienced some fluctuations in volume when using different external sources, most specifically my PlayStation 5; a Night mode would have been appreciated.

You wouldn’t expect perfection from a soundbar and subwoofer combination costing a little over £100, though, and, as far as budget 2.1-channel soundbar options go, there aren’t any I’d recommend over the Stage Pro this Black Friday.

That said, those with the space to accommodate rear speakers in their setup should buy the Hisense AX5125H instead. It’s a more immersive 5.1.2-channel system, and is currently available for £189, down from a 180-day average price of £235. But if you’re looking to keep things simple and will appreciate the flexibility of being able to use your soundbar with your TV and on your desktop, this Black Friday deal on the Creative Stage Pro is a doozy.

For more Black Friday madness, head on over to our Black Friday hub, which documents our pick of the best offers across a broad range of deals. I’ve also compiled a list of my favourite Black Friday TV deals, which is well worth checking out, if I do say so myself.