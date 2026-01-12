CES 2026: The LG Wallpaper TV is a stunning remodelling of the G6 OLED, and I want one

The new pencil-thin LG Wallpaper TV had me captivated at CES, and won’t cost that much more than the G6 OLED, according to LG sources

I saw A LOT of new televisions at CES, and the LG W6 – or LG Wallpaper TV, to give it its full title – was definitely one of the most desirable.

LG first wowed crowds with a super-thin telly designed to seamlessly blend into its environment at CES in 2017, and the 2026 model shares both the Wallpaper name and intended use case. TV technology has come a long way since then, however, and the LG W6 reflects that.

Truly wireless, truly gorgeous

This time around, the Wallpaper TV operates almost entirely wirelessly, with the only cable needed being the one that connects it to mains power. All four of its HDMI ports, which support lossless 4K resolution at up to 165Hz, are on the Zero Connect box that accompanies the gorgeous panel. In addition to supporting high refresh rates, the TV and box are both certified for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium.

The Zero Connect box itself has a wireless range of up to 10m and is more compact than the iteration bundled with last year’s LG M5. This gives consumers a great deal of flexibility in terms of where they position it, but LG representative Frank Lee told me that many M5 owners simply leave the box on desktop counters and coffee tables.

To better cater for these people, the new Zero Connect box has been given a table-top-friendly finish, and, having seen it side by side with the old box, I can say that it’s a marked improvement. However, you’ll still have to be careful of thick wooden and concrete obstacles, as these can affect wireless signals.

Turning our attention to the panel, this is a television that is all about form factor. At just 9mm thick, it’s one of the most slender TVs around, and LG has managed to cram all the internal components found in its G6 series into a much thinner body. Before I discuss how it’s done that, I want to briefly mention the way in which the 77in and 83in W6 TVs are mounted.

Two magnetic plates with mechanical hinges screw into your wall, and the TV is then lifted onto those hinges and moved flush against the surface you’re installing it onto. I didn’t get to see the installation process happening, but the pictures below should give you an idea of just how neat a solution it is.

The resulting aesthetic looked stunning on the walls of a suite in the Fontainebleau hotel and is aided by a frame constructed from folded, corrugated aluminium that provides visual interest along with structural integrity.

Paper-thin, yet stuffed full of premium TV technology

As you’ll have probably guessed from the title of this article, the LG W6 shares a great deal in common with the LG G6 OLED. I’ll be covering that TV in a separate article, but the important thing to note here is that the W6 uses the same panel and processor as its stablemate.

That panel is a second-generation Primary RGB Tandem OLED affair that benefits from a couple of LG technologies: Hyper Radiant Colour and Brightness Booster Ultra. Peak luminance is said to be up to 3.9x brighter than conventional, non-RGB OLEDs, and you’re also getting OLED’s perfect black levels and improved colour accuracy.

Although I only viewed a limited amount of test material on the W6, I was very impressed by what I saw. The clarity with which it depicted images was first-rate, the contrast visible between light and dark areas of pictures was phenomenal, and on-screen images popped, despite how bright the ambient conditions were. To top all this off, the W6 has a reflection-free screen, which did a remarkable job of preventing my silhouette from being mirrored when standing face-on to the TV. Reflections became more visible when viewing the screen from off-axis, but they weren’t overly distracting.

LG’s Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 chip is the brains behind the operation, and this packs an NPU that’s several times more powerful than those found in 2025’s Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8. This extra muscle enables what LG describes as its “Dual AI Engine” to reduce image noise without losing textural detail.

It also helps support new AI features within LG’s webOS smart platform. Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot are both on hand to tailor responses to voice and text queries, you can curate your own images with AI assistance, while AI Concierge allows you to fall down a rabbit hole of information related to what you’re watching.

Picture frame-perfect

The idea behind a TV like the LG W6 is that it doubles as a piece of room decor when not in use, and the Wallpaper TV acts as the perfect vessel for LG’s Gallery+ platform. This subscription service transforms the display into a digital canvas on which you can display personal image collections, AI-generated pictures, game graphics and classical paintings.

Gallery+ isn’t exclusive to the W6 – it’s available across LG’s 2026 TV range – but there’s no doubt that the W6’s design is the most striking way to enjoy it.

A sound investment?

When Frank Lee told me that the LG W6 housed a 4.2-channel, 60W sound system, I couldn’t quite believe my ears. The fact that a TV so slim can incorporate that number of drivers and produce that level of sound is frankly bewildering.

To be able to fit all of the internal components found in the G6 into a much smaller chassis, the W6’s heat sink had to be reengineered (it’s 50% shorter, but significantly wider), and adjustments had to be made to the shape and location of the speakers. Not that you’d be able to tell by looking at the TV from any angle.

Sadly, I didn’t get the chance to hear what the system is capable of, but I have reasonably high hopes considering the 4.2-channel arrangement. LG will, of course, be pushing consumers towards its Sound Suite home audio solution, which I’ll have a write-up about in the next week or so. All I’ll say for now is that if you’ve got cash to burn, it’ll make a magnificent addition to your living space.

Speaking of cash, LG has yet to reveal a price for the W6. However, Lee was keen to stress that the brand wants to make this iteration of the Wallpaper TV more attainable for a wider audience than its predecessor. He told me that “the W6 won’t be far off the G6 in price”, which isn’t especially illuminating given that we don’t have pricing for the G6, either.

However, we can look at last year’s G5 OLED pricing to get an idea of ballpark figures. The 77in model launched at £4,499, while the 83in model cost £6,999. So, I’d recommend starting to save now if you’re planning on making the LG Wallpaper TV the centrepiece of your living room.