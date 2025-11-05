Samsung OLED TVs: The ultimate upgrade to your viewing experience this Black Friday

If you’re looking for a home cinema experience at home this Black Friday, these offers on Samsung OLED TVs at John Lewis are not to be missed

It’s estimated that UK households watch an average of over three hours of TV every day. Televisions remain the most immersive way of enjoying films, shows, sport and games at home, so it’s crucial to optimise your setup.

Samsung is the best-selling TV brand globally and has been for the best part of two decades, picking up countless awards in the process. It was recently named “Most Recommended Brand” in the Expert Reviews TV Brand Awards, and won Home Entertainment Brand of the Year in the Which? Awards 2025, as well as being ranked the number one top-selling brand for 19 consecutive years by Omdia.

The brand’s 2025 OLED range includes two televisions that received five-star ratings from Expert Reviews – the Samsung S95F and Samsung S90F – along with the entry-level Samsung S85F. And, ahead of Black Friday, you can enjoy up to £500 cashback on Samsung OLEDs at John Lewis. The retailer is also bundling a free soundbar with select models, making now a fantastic time to dramatically elevate your home entertainment experience.

What is OLED technology, and what are the benefits?

More and more consumers are cottoning on to the fact that the type of technology used by their television makes a huge difference to their viewing experience.

OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode, and is a premium screen technology whereby each pixel that lights the screen can be individually controlled. This self-emissive nature removes the need for a backlight, resulting in perfect blacks and the ability to deliver effectively infinite contrast for a sharper, more vibrant picture with brilliant specular highlights. It also means that OLEDs tend to be ultra-thin with super-svelte designs such as those found in Samsung’s lineup.

Another big advantage of OLED technology is its viewing angles. As light doesn’t have to pass through a Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) layer, it retains its contrast and colour performance more successfully than on OLED’s Mini LED rivals.

Now that you’ve got an idea of what OLED TVs are capable of, let’s take a closer look at what makes Samsung’s OLEDs so special by delving deeper into the talents of each of its models.

For the ultimate OLED experience, upgrade to the Samsung S95F

If you’re not willing to settle for anything less than the best Samsung has to offer when it comes to OLED TVs, look no further than the Samsung S95F.

It’s the brightest television in the brand’s OLED lineup, allowing you to see much greater detail and feel part of the action. It also outstrips the models below it in Samsung’s OLED lineup in almost every other regard, too. The panel can handle refresh rates of up to 165Hz when fed an appropriate source, and benefits from Samsung’s OLED Glare Free treatment, which is a step-up from the anti-reflection technology used on the two other models.

Audio gets a significant upgrade too, with an eight-speaker 4.2.2-channel Object Tracking Sound+ system that’s the most immersive of any Samsung OLED, and you still get the Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony found on the step-down models.

Gamers will love the S95F. All four of its HDMI ports support crucial current-gen features such as ALLM (Auto Low-Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), there’s support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, and Samsung’s Game Bar provides welcome options for gaming customisation. You’ve also got the Samsung Gaming Hub*, which functions as a one-stop shop for accessing games on services such as the Xbox app, Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna.

Like all Samsung TVs, the S95F runs the brand’s proprietary Tizen OS smart platform. With an incredibly comprehensive selection of apps and streaming services, Samsung TV Plus’s free ad-supported streaming television channels, a sensible layout and plenty of smart functionality to play around with, it’s one of the best TV operating systems around. That smart functionality includes voice control courtesy of built-in Bixby and Amazon Alexa.

Finally, the S95F is distinguished from the S85F and S90F by the inclusion of Samsung’s One Connect Box. This lets you connect your cable, satellite box, your games console and any other external device to your TV, without having an ungainly mess of cables dangling behind it, thanks to its multiple HDMI connectors.

Once you’ve connected the One Connect Box, you connect it to your TV with an ‘invisible cable’, which is usually 5m long. This allows you to neatly store the box in a closed cabinet, and is easily accessible when you need to unplug something, proving especially useful if your TV is mounted on the wall.

There are four screen sizes of the S95F available this year. The 55in can be picked up from John Lewis for £1,699, while the 65in, 75in and 83in cost £2,399, £3,499 and £5,499, respectively.

*Samsung account, internet connection, additional gaming service subscription and compatible controller required. Gaming Hub is not available in the Republic of Ireland.

Samsung S90F: For the more-seasoned OLED viewer

If you’re in the market for a new TV and are looking for a big upgrade, the Samsung S90F is a compelling choice. Its premium design sees the display positioned on a central pedestal stand that replaces the two feet found on the S85F across all screen sizes except the 42in model. Those screen sizes also include 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in and 83in, so you’re covered no matter the size of the room you plan on housing the S90F in.

The S90F uses a third-generation iteration of the NQ4 AI processor that improves the upscaling abilities of that found on the S85F, and introduces AI Motion Enhancer Pro to reduce blur in fast-paced content. It has a higher brightness level than its cheaper stablemate, which is a significant upgrade, allowing more detail to be seen in everything you watch, and motion is improved, with the maximum refresh rate hitting 144Hz with Motion Xcelerator engaged.

John Lewis’ prices for the Samsung S90F ahead of Black Friday are as follows: 42in (£899), 48in (£999), 55in (£1,199), 65in (£1,699), 77in (£2,599) and 83in (£3,799).

Samsung S85F: The ideal model if you’re new to OLED

The Samsung S85F is a great entry point into the OLED TV market. Available in 55in, 65in, 77in and 83in screen sizes, it’s the first model where you can truly experience the difference of Samsung OLED technology.

The S85F is powered by Samsung’s advanced NQ4 AI Gen2 processor and sports a 4K panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The S85F crams in various other picture and sound enhancements too, including Auto HDR Remastering, which uses AI to transform Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content into a near-High Dynamic Range (HDR) experience, Real Depth Enhancer for boosting depth and contrast, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for guiding audio effects convincingly around the screen. The S85F’s audio system also supports Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony, with the latter enabling it to integrate with a compatible Samsung soundbar.

As the cheapest Samsung OLED in the range, it’s the ideal place to start if you’re just dipping your toe into the market. John Lewis is selling the 55in model for £999, the 65in model for £1,299, the 77in option for £2,099 and the enormous 83in model for £2,999.

Black Friday offers on Samsung OLEDs at John Lewis

It should be clear by now that Samsung’s OLED lineup has fantastic options catering to a wide range of use cases and budgets, and its range looks even more appealing in the lead-up to Black Friday, thanks to an exclusive cashback offer from John Lewis.

Buyers can claim up to £500 cashback on certain models within the range, with the more expensive TVs and largest screen sizes offering the biggest paybacks. For example, those splashing out on the 83in S95F will receive a full £500 back on their purchase, reducing the total cost to £5,299.

If you’re tempted by something lower down the range, John Lewis is sweetening the deal by offering a free soundbar on selected models. The 55in S90F, for instance, comes with the 3.1-channel Samsung HW-B650F soundbar and subwoofer, which has a list price of £329. Meanwhile, the 83in variant of that TV is being bundled with the HW-S700D, an ultra-slim soundbar with accompanying subwoofer that would normally cost you £499.

