It comes around quicker every year. Amazon Prime Day has arrived and, with it, thousands of discounts across a whole range of product categories. This includes deals on some of our favourite smartphones, laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances and more.

Amazon’s sales periods are rarely limited to a single day and, this year, Prime Day is running from 8 to 11 July. That’s almost a full week of savings, yet still perhaps not enough time to trawl through all the discounts on offer. That’s why we’ve done the hard work to pick out the deals that are worth your time and money.



In our live blog below, we’ll be highlighting some of the best coffee machine deals, as well as other savings to be had across kitchen appliances such as air fryers. Alternatively, for a wider overview of Prime Day 2025 and some of the best deals across all product categories, be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day deals hub.

The best Prime Day coffee machine deals

If you want to make espressos or Americanos in a flash, the Vertuo Plus is a convenient, quick and easy-to-use machine, compatible with Nespresso’s Vertuo pod range. It’ll usually cost you around £116-130, but this early Prime Day deal sees its price tag plummet to £76: the cheapest it’s been all year. You’ll also get a welcome set with 12 coffee capsules included. Bear in mind, though, that you’ll have to be happy with the white version of the machine.

