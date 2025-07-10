The Nespresso Vertuo Pop, bundled with a milk frother and a number of other goodies, is a steal at less than £100

I’ve seen a number of coffee pod machine deals this Amazon Prime Day, from £76 for the Nespresso Vertuo Plus to £49 for the Lavazza Jolie Evo. However, if you’re looking to really kit out your pod machine setup, this Nespresso bundle deal takes the cake.

Right now, you can get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, alongside the brand’s Aeroccino 3 milk frother, a double mug-and-spoon set and 20 Vertuo pods, for £94.

This bundle will normally cost you around £126 on average from Amazon. And to put this further into perspective, the Vertuo Pop machine on its own is currently priced at £90, which isn’t much less than the bundle deal – although its average Amazon price is a fair bit lower at £66.

In any case, less than £100 for all this isn’t bad at all. In fact, it’s the cheapest it’s ever been, having previously only dropped to £99.

As for the Nespresso Vertuo Pop itself, we gave it a four-star review and a Recommended Award. It’s certainly one of Nespresso’s more stylish machines and it makes good coffee, with a choice of four drink sizes from a 40ml espresso to a decent 230ml mug. Its compact size also means it won’t take up too much real estate in your kitchen.

The main issue our reviewer had with the machine was that it can struggle to accommodate larger mug sizes: it accommodates a maximum cup height of 8cm or, with the drip tray removed, 12cm. However, with two of Nespresso’s own glass coffee mugs included in this bundle, that becomes less of a problem.

For more coffee machine discounts, I’ll be keeping our Prime Day coffee machine deals page updated throughout the week. And for a wider selection of savings – on laptops, phones, TVs and more – be sure to check out our Prime Day deals hub.