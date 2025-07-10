To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve reviewed more Ninja kitchen appliances than you could shake a spatula at: air fryers, multi cookers, ice cream makers and more. And in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, there are some great deals to be had. I’m talking about some real stonkers: almost all of the appliances below are at their lowest-ever price.

Read on for our roundup of some of the best Ninja deals on offer right now. But if you need the lowdown on Prime Day, here’s a refresher: from 8 to 11 July, Amazon is offering deals on all manner of products. They’re not all good deals by any means, but our job is separating the wheat from the chaff to highlight the savings that are really worthwhile.



One important caveat: these Prime Day deals are open to Amazon Prime subscribers only, and membership costs £9/mth. However, if you’re not interested in any of the other Amazon Prime benefits and just want to take advantage of the deals on offer this week, you can sign up to a 30-day free trial.

The best Prime Day Ninja deals

“What every good air fryer should be” is how our reviewer described the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone in our five-star Best Buy review. Its dual baskets give you a total capacity of 7.6l, it’s easy to use and we were really impressed by its Max Crisp function, which does a great job when it comes to chips. You can usually get the Dual Zone for around £155 on Amazon, but it’s currently just £125 in the Prime Day sales: not the biggest discount we’ve seen, but still a good deal on a winning air fryer.

Another recipient of an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, the Ninja Speedi is a multi cooker that lives up to its name. It’s versatile, easy to use and can cook full meals in a jiffy, particularly thanks to its Speedi meals setting. It doesn’t look too bad either, especially the copper and black model currently on offer. It’s £120 for Prime Day, down from an average Amazon price of £219. It’s dropped in price a few times over the past year, but this is a new low price for the appliance.

As well the Foodi Dual Zone above, the Max Pro is one of several Ninja air fryers discounted this Prime Day: back down to it’s lowest-ever price and a £45 discount compared to its average Amazon price. It’s speedy, offers six cooking functions, including the aforementioned Max Crisp setting, which sees its cooking temperature reach a sizzling 240°C.

We’ve picked out a few highlights above, but it’s not an exhaustive list. Ninja is offering heaps of deals on a variety of small appliances and kitchen tools on its Amazon store, plus another great saving directly from its own site: