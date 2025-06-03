To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Whether you’ve decided that it’s time for a new kitchen – or that the existing scheme could use a revamp – it’s easy to become caught up in the softer aspects of the design. Paint colours, handles and surfaces offer a chocolate box selection of choices. However, it’s just as essential to think about your appliances.

Good-quality, functional appliances can make the difference between a room that’s filled with annoying niggles, and one that works so seamlessly, it’s a joy to cook, clean and even do the laundry.

Choosing the right mix is key – but in a marketplace where there are multiple appliances on offer that all seem to do the same thing, it can be hard to know where to start. A sure-fire step to success is doing your homework, and selecting a brand that offers the perfect blend of style and function.

A champion of smart home technology in the kitchen, Siemens offers a range of coordinated and intelligently designed appliances that make increasingly busy lives easier.

Sleek appliances that sync

Adaptable to suit your needs, energy- and water-saving, and highly efficient, Siemens appliances are also beautifully sleek, seamlessly integrating with your kitchen or utility. Many models are Quiet Mark approved too – so you won’t have to worry about intrusive noise in an open-plan room. Plus, Siemens is rated Excellent on Trustpilot with great reviews and award-winning customer service. So that’s one less thing to worry about for your dream scheme.

The appeal of Siemens appliances goes far beyond their cohesive, functional qualities though – each one features intelligent connectivity that allows them to be controlled from the Siemens’ Home Connect app, and even cleverly work together. For example, the hood will adjust the extraction rate depending on how many zones are in use on the hob, without you needing to lift a finger. Or your washing machine can let the tumble dryer know how much laundry there is to dry, its type and how wet it is so it can automatically set the best programme for the load without any input needed from the consumer.

Versatile cooling

A fridge or fridge freezer is often the first appliance that’s considered in a kitchen design – either as a centrepiece or located so that it’s easily accessible. Yet how it stores your food can be an afterthought. Siemens intelligent cooling appliances, however, offer optimum food storage, making sure that the contents stay fresher for longer. For example, the IQ700 KF96DPXEA Freestanding 70/30 American Fridge Freezer features a dedicated compartment for fish or meat, with its own cold air supply, while there’s more space for fruit and vegetables. Plus, its flush-mounted LED lights ensure the interior is evenly lit to prevent items becoming overlooked at the back. Add it to the Home Connect app and you can control it remotely, allowing you to select the ‘superFreezing’ option for new frozen food while you’re still in the supermarket.

Siemens has a wide range of height and width options for its fridge freezers, fridges, freezers and wine coolers, so if an American-style model doesn’t suit, there’s no need to compromise on convenience. The iQ500 KG39NEXBF Freestanding 70/30 Fridge Freezer features the same even cooling and dedicated compartments, as well as a metal shelf for bottles or jars.

Effortless cooking

Whether you’re a keen cook, enjoy baking or just want something delicious for midweek meals, an efficient multifunctional oven is a must. Siemens offers models that will also make cooking easier: the IQ700 smart oven range includes several features that take away the guesswork when making dinner, as well as providing inspiration with new recipes and helping you master cooking skills.

For example, its iQ700 HM776G1B1B Built In Oven with Microwave combines microwave cooking with conventional heat for up to 50% less cooking time, while there’s a fast preheat. Plus, as well as preinstalled baking and roasting programmes, connect your oven to Home Connect and it will cook a huge range of additional recipes. The HR776G1B1B Built In Single Smart Oven is similarly smart and ideal for busy lifestyles. You can enhance your favourite dishes with combination steam cooking and use voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Home to tell the oven which dishes you want to cook.

And when you’re done, clean-up is simple: many Siemens ovens are either self-cleaning or have programmes that soften debris so it can be simply wiped away. There’s a huge selection to suit from full size to compact ovens and warming drawers, as well as built-in coffee machines.

Fuss-free cleaning

Dishwashers are an everyday essential in a busy kitchen, especially when you’re hosting family and friends. Fast, efficient and stylish, Siemens intelligent dishwashers suit either situation. Featuring time-saving and eco programmes, they use sensors to adjust each wash cycle so energy and water consumption are optimised. Choose a model such as the iQ300 SN23EC03ME Freestanding Dishwasher and you’ll also benefit from a host of handy features. These include the ability to add additional cleaning programmes from the Home Connect app, remote monitoring (so you can check from another room or even when you’re not at home if the dishwasher has finished yet) and voice control, so you can start, stop or modify settings (speed it up or make it quieter) with ease.

Laundry simplified

Whether you tuck appliances away in a separate utility or include them in your kitchen, laundry days can be a chore – working out which programme to use for different fabrics or discovering at the end of a cycle that clothes haven’t been cleaned properly. Siemens intelligent laundry appliances have been designed to add more control, convenience and efficiency to your routine. Using sensors to adjust the cycles, they use just the right amount of water and detergent while saving time. The iQ700 WG56B2ATGB Freestanding Washing Machine, for example, includes a 15-minute quick wash, quiet operation, and stain removal system, while linking it to the Home Connect app will send you a notification when the wash is finished. Check out the range of Siemens appliances now: there’s even a 5-year warranty on selected models for the ultimate peace of mind.