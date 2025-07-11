This offer on the LG C4 is my favourite Prime Day TV deal

If you want to buy an all-singing, all-dancing gaming TV during Prime Day, this is the one I’d recommend splashing out on

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Prime Day TV deals have been coming thick and fast over the past four days, but I’m yet to see a better one than this offer on the LG C4 OLED.

The 55in model, which cost £1,599 when John Archer awarded its 65in counterpart a five-star rating, is currently priced at just £860. That’s more than £200 cheaper than its average price of £1,075 over the past six months, and beats the set’s previous all-time low price on Amazon of £869.

That’s still a hefty sum of money to shell out for a TV, but this isn’t just any TV we’re talking about. The LG C4 won Gaming TV of the Year at our Product of the Year Awards in January and is a wonderful option for both gamers and movie buffs alike.

Powered by the seventh-generation iteration of LG’s Alpha 9 processor, the C4’s OLED evo panel delivers exceptional SDR and HDR images characterised by punchy specular highlights, deep blacks and superb shadow detail. Colours are reproduced accurately, particularly in Filmmaker mode, in which we recorded average Delta E errors of just over one, well below the visible threshold of three.

Brightness is highly impressive, too. We measured peaks of over 1,000cd/m2 on the 65in model, with brightness when displaying a full-field pattern recorded at 200cd/m2. Those figures may fall short of the numbers being produced by this year’s flagship OLEDs, many of which have switched to a four-layer OLED panel structure, but there’s ample illumination to deliver engrossing pictures even in relatively bright ambient lighting conditions.

Putting top-notch picture quality to one side for a moment, the LG C4 also scores very highly where smart and gaming functionality are concerned. The TV runs LG’s webOS operating system, equipping it with support for a huge range of streaming services. The platform also offers access to a whole host of customisation and convenience options, and is one of the smoothest and most intuitive to use in the TV world. LG’s Magic Remote, meanwhile, makes the whole experience of controlling your smart TV a doddle.

All four of the LG C4’s HDMI ports are of the 2.1 specification, meaning that you can enjoy 4K gaming at 120Hz regardless of which input your console is hooked up to. The C4 even supports refresh rates of up to 144Hz when connected to a gaming PC. Additionally, you’ve got LG’s Game Dashboard, Game Bar and Game Optimiser mode for tweaking your experience, all of which provide easy ways of improving gaming sessions.

Of all the TV deals I’ve seen and covered on my Best Prime Day TV deals blog, this one stands out. If I were in the market for a 55in OLED, this is where my money would go.

Naturally, the LG C4’s price will fall even lower later in the year. As we approach Black Friday, the 55in model may dip below £800 for the first time. I can’t see it going much lower than that this year, however, despite the arrival of its successor, the LG C5.

As I always say with tech deals, there’s pretty much always a better price waiting somewhere down the line. Ask yourself this, however. Would you rather enjoy the benefits of a first-rate OLED TV over the next four months or stick with your current set to save an additional £50 later down the line? I know what my answer is.

Remember, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. The service costs £9/mth or £95 annually, while those who haven’t used the service for at least 12 months can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Once subscribed, you can access hundreds of thousands of Prime Days, the best of which are documented on our Prime Day deals hub.