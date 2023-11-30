Amazon Eero Max 7 review: The first Wi-Fi 7 mesh has potential, but don’t buy it yet
Amazon’s new mesh has some attractive features, but we don't advise anyone to invest in Wi-Fi 7 right now
Pros
- Early adopter bragging rights
- Fast connection for your Wi-Fi 6 devices
- Smart management app
Cons
- Wi-Fi 7 performance is unproven
- Key software features are subscription-only
- Stiff competition is on the way
String up the bunting: Wi-Fi 7 is here. Amazon’s Eero Max 7 is the first mesh (or router of any kind) we’ve seen to support the latest 802.11be technology, with the manufacturer promising wireless speeds of up to 4.3Gbits/sec.
Hold up, though, you might be thinking – that figure sounds surprisingly low for a next-generation technology. Indeed, it’s slower than many Wi-Fi 6 routers, which support connection rates of 4.8Gbits/sec. But because Wi-Fi 7 allows devices to communicate across multiple radio bands at once, a Wi-Fi 7 router can achieve a much higher effective data rate than a Wi-Fi 6 model with the same speed rating.
This new trick does require Wi-Fi 7-compatible clients and those are currently very thin on the ground, with mass market adoption not expected until well into 2024. That’s reason enough not to rush out and buy the Eero Max 7: your current devices won’t see the full benefit, and by the time Wi-Fi 7-enabled devices are commonplace there will be a wider range of routers and mesh systems to choose from.
Eero Max 7 review: What you need to know
Amazon sells the Eero Max 7 in packs of one, two or three units. The manufacturer claims a three-pack will provide Wi-Fi coverage over an area of 697m2, while two stations will cover up to 464m2. If your home has a floor area of 232m2 or less you can use a single Eero as a standalone router.
Each Eero unit contains three Wi-Fi radios, running on the standard 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands. Oddly, Amazon hasn’t made the technical details of these radios public, so it’s not clear whether the advertised 4.3Gbits/sec download speed is the maximum on a single band, or an aggregated rate across all radios.
What I can say is that my Wi-Fi 6 clients saw a top connection speed of 2.4Gbits/sec over a 2×2 MIMO link. Since the Eero Max 7 supports 4×4 MU-MIMO on both its higher bands you might in theory be able to double this if you had a 4×4-compatible network card, but those are very uncommon.
Wi-Fi 7-capable clients can expect even higher speeds, thanks to the new MLO (“multi-link operation”) mode, which allows devices to connect across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands simultaneously. This brings a big boost in bandwidth and also helps maintain a stable connection, as the link is maintained even if one band is affected by interference or signal-blocking obstacles.
The Eero Max 7’s wired networking capabilities are impressive, too, with two 2.5Gbits/sec Ethernet sockets on the back of each unit, plus another pair going all the way up to 10GbE.
Eero Max 7 review: Price and competition
The Eero Max 7 is one of the most expensive Wi-Fi meshes we’ve ever tested. You’ll pay £600 for a single unit, £1,150 for two or £1,700 for three. Obviously, that’s an enormous price but if you want to be the first on your block with the new wireless technology, it’s currently your only choice.
It won’t be for long, though. Two major competitors have already published details of their own Wi-Fi 7 offerings. The more ambitious, by a long chalk, is Netgear’s Orbi 970 mesh, expected to arrive in the UK in the next few months. With an RRP of £800 for a single unit, £1,500 for two or £2,200 for three it’s even more pricey than the Eero – but it offers a whole load more bandwidth, totalling more than 18Gbits/sec across its three radio bands, plus a fourth radio dedicated to backhaul traffic.
Meanwhile, the upcoming Linksys Velop Pro 7 comfortably undercuts the Eero on price: you’ll pay £400 for one unit, £750 for two or £1,000 for three. Despite the aggressive positioning, the Velop claims connection speeds of 5.8Gbits/sec on the 6GHz band, 4.3Gbits/sec over 5GHz and 600Mbits/sec on 2.4GHz, making it a strong potential challenger to the Eero.
Unless you have an urgent need for Wi-Fi 7 today, therefore – and it’s hard to imagine who would – it’s worth waiting to see how the Orbi and Velop systems measure up. With any luck, prices will fall over time, too, although it may be a year or two before we see any significant discounts.
For the time being, there are plenty of excellent current-generation meshes out there. Our Best Mesh recommendations start at just £100, and as we’ll see below, a Wi-Fi 6E system such as the TP-Link Deco XE75 can give the Eero Max 7 a fair run for its money for just £340. Alternatively, you can get a pair of high-end TP-Link Deco XE200 stations for less than the price of a single Eero Max 7 unit. The only 6E mesh that’s in roughly the same price bracket as the Eero is the mighty Netgear Orbi RBKE963, which costs £1,200 for two units or £1,700 for three.
Eero Max 7 review: Design and features
Previous Eero systems have been quite squat and dinky, but the Max 7 units are wide, upright monoliths measuring 184 x 90 x 222 (WDH). This makes them harder to tuck away inconspicuously around your home, especially with their high-gloss white plastic finish. Perhaps, though, when you’ve paid this much for your mesh you don’t mind attracting a little attention.
Aside from the shine, the design is very plain, save for the chrome-style Eero logo on each unit and a small multicoloured status LED above it, which glows through the casing when the unit is powered on. The back is perhaps more interesting: the twin pairs of 2.5GbE and 10GbitE connectors add up to the best wired networking provision we’ve seen on any mesh, at any price. It’s also nice that you can use any socket for your internet connection.
There’s no USB support, however, which is a bit of a shame, as a single port could have offered a beautifully simple way to provide ultra-fast NAS services.
One quirky thing about the Eero platform is that it offers no web interface at all: setup and management is handled entirely from the Eero mobile app. Still, this makes a good first impression, walking you smoothly through the few steps of initially configuring the mesh. Logging into your Amazon account enables remote management, so you can monitor activity and adjust settings, even if your phone isn’t on the Eero network, and you can optionally nominate additional administrators to share the burden of responsibility.
The Eero app is also pretty easy to use for everyday management. I really like the way it lets you check the status of your Eero stations and devices with a quick tap, and see what’s connected to what. Neat Amazon-exclusive features include the ability to configure compatible Amazon Echo devices to act as Wi-Fi extenders, and Amazon’s “Frustration-Free Setup” technology, which helps new IoT devices automatically get online. Once they’re deployed, you can also manage your Zigbee smart-home devices from inside the app.
There are some frustrations, though. There’s no way to mark individual devices as high or low priority, nor can you bind a client to a particular Eero unit, or steer it onto a preferred radio band.
What’s more, many of the best features require a subscription to Eero Plus. This isn’t cheap, at £100 a year, but that does include the router-level Guardian VPN service with servers in 17 countries worldwide, plus a 1Password family plan.
However, if you don’t cough up, you also miss out on network security, ad-blocking, web-content filtering, app and URL blocking, dynamic DNS support, internet failover to a nominated secondary wireless network and Wi-Fi analytics for checking congestion and interference across the various supported bands. After you’ve paid this much for the mesh, it rankles that so much of its functionality is locked behind a pricey additional subscription.
Eero Max 7 review: Performance
Wi-Fi 7 laptops are currently so scarce as to be virtually nonexistent, but the new standard is starting to appear on high-end smartphones. For my first ever Wi-Fi 7 performance test, therefore, I used a Xiaomi 13T Pro phone running the free AndSMB Android app, to copy a 1GB test file to and from an Asustor AS3304T NAS (connected to the Eero by 2.5GbE).
The results were, frankly, a bit of a letdown. At short range, I saw average speeds of 34.2MB/sec downstream, and 20.2MB/sec upstream – about on par with what you’d expect from a decent Wi-Fi 5 connection.
To be clear, though, this likely reflects the limitations of the phone hardware rather than the router. Indeed, when I repeated the test with a Pixel 7 Pro over Wi-Fi 6 I got near-identical results of 34.7MB/sec downstream and 26.9MB/sec upstream. Clearly, choosing a phone with Wi-Fi 7 doesn’t guarantee next-gen speeds, although MLO may help mobile devices keep up a decent connection in areas of iffy coverage.
I also tested the Eero Max 7’s performance with a laptop supporting Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, which is what most computers will be using for some years to come anyway. I did this in my usual way, setting up a two-node Eero 7 Max system in my home, with the first unit in the upstairs study and the second at the far end of the adjoining bedroom. I then carried my test laptop around my home and again copied files to and from the NAS appliance, measuring average read and write speeds as I went.
Here are the results I saw, along with speeds from a selection of other meshes for context:
If you’re wondering where the 6GHz results are for the Eero Max 7, I’m afraid I wasn’t able to get any. Even when my laptop was configured to prefer the 6GHz band, it never sustained a 6E connection to the Eero Max 7 for more than a few moments before dropping down to regular 5GHz Wi-Fi 6. This doesn’t happen with other meshes, so I infer that the Eero Max 7 is aggressively steering clients away from the 6GHz band – perhaps to keep it clear for backhaul traffic. As I’ve mentioned, there’s no user control over band steering, so whatever the explanation may be, you just have to go along with it.
Without a consistent 6GHz service, the Eero 7 Max can’t keep up with the fastest current-generation Wi-Fi meshes. To be sure, it raced ahead of most of the 5GHz-only competition – represented here by the excellent-value Mercusys Halo H80X and the beefed-up Halo H90X. I had plenty of wireless bandwidth for working, gaming, watching 4K videos and more, even at the farthest extremes of my home.
However, if you’re looking for top performance over current-generation Wi-Fi, the TP-Link Deco XE75 or TP-Link Deco XE200 are even faster, and cost significantly less. We expect the Eero Max 7 will come into its own when paired with a Wi-Fi 7 laptop, but that’s still not necessarily a recommendation for this particular mesh: based on pre-release specifications, the upcoming systems from Linksys and Netgear look like they’re going to be tempting alternatives.
The Eero Max 7 is also a conspicuously power-hungry beast: I measured a continual draw of 26W from the primary unit when sitting idle, rising to around 28W under load, while the secondary station drew 23W idle and peaked at 25W during my performance tests.
Eero Max 7: Should you buy it?
Amazon wins the prize for bringing the first Wi-Fi 7 mesh to the UK. It comes with some decent software features too – especially if you’re willing to pay the premium for Eero Plus – and excellent wired connectivity options.
If you buy the Eero Max 7 today though you’ll mostly be using it with Wi-Fi 6 clients, where its performance is only on par with existing systems costing half the price. And by the time Wi-Fi 7 client hardware becomes commonplace, there’s a good chance you’ll have cheaper and faster mesh alternatives.
We will of course return to the Eero 7 Max once proper Wi-Fi 7 client hardware is available: we’re keen to see just how fast it can go over a true next-gen connection. For now, though, this expensive mesh won’t deliver best-in-class speeds for your current wireless devices, and it may struggle to distinguish itself among the coming generation of Wi-Fi 7 devices.