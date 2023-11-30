Amazon Eero Max 7 review: The first Wi-Fi 7 mesh has potential, but don’t buy it yet

Aside from the shine, the design is very plain, save for the chrome-style Eero logo on each unit and a small multicoloured status LED above it, which glows through the casing when the unit is powered on. The back is perhaps more interesting: the twin pairs of 2.5GbE and 10GbitE connectors add up to the best wired networking provision we’ve seen on any mesh, at any price. It’s also nice that you can use any socket for your internet connection.

There’s no USB support, however, which is a bit of a shame, as a single port could have offered a beautifully simple way to provide ultra-fast NAS services.

One quirky thing about the Eero platform is that it offers no web interface at all: setup and management is handled entirely from the Eero mobile app. Still, this makes a good first impression, walking you smoothly through the few steps of initially configuring the mesh. Logging into your Amazon account enables remote management, so you can monitor activity and adjust settings, even if your phone isn’t on the Eero network, and you can optionally nominate additional administrators to share the burden of responsibility.

The Eero app is also pretty easy to use for everyday management. I really like the way it lets you check the status of your Eero stations and devices with a quick tap, and see what’s connected to what. Neat Amazon-exclusive features include the ability to configure compatible Amazon Echo devices to act as Wi-Fi extenders, and Amazon’s “Frustration-Free Setup” technology, which helps new IoT devices automatically get online. Once they’re deployed, you can also manage your Zigbee smart-home devices from inside the app.

There are some frustrations, though. There’s no way to mark individual devices as high or low priority, nor can you bind a client to a particular Eero unit, or steer it onto a preferred radio band.

What’s more, many of the best features require a subscription to Eero Plus. This isn’t cheap, at £100 a year, but that does include the router-level Guardian VPN service with servers in 17 countries worldwide, plus a 1Password family plan.

However, if you don’t cough up, you also miss out on network security, ad-blocking, web-content filtering, app and URL blocking, dynamic DNS support, internet failover to a nominated secondary wireless network and Wi-Fi analytics for checking congestion and interference across the various supported bands. After you’ve paid this much for the mesh, it rankles that so much of its functionality is locked behind a pricey additional subscription.

