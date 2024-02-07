Amazon unveils Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro

As such, it comes with high-end features like 3D Motion Detection, which uses radar technology to detect how close someone is to your front door, and Bird’s Eye View, which uses that tech to let you “see” from above where visitors are in relation to your home.

The doorbell also comes with colour pre-roll, another feature exclusive to Ring’s Pro doorbells, which uses buffering to capture video footage from a few seconds before motion is detected (or the doorbell is pressed). It also takes advantage of Ring’s Audio+ and noise cancellation tech for clearer call quality.

None of these features are available on the standard Video Doorbell Plus and they’re all well worth having. We’ve found in the past that the radar tech, in particular, contributes to more reliable motion detection and video clip capture. More importantly, it also means you have more control over the alerts you receive, potentially reducing the number of false positives you get on your phone.

If you’ve always had problems with your video doorbell alerting you when people walk by your front door on the pavement, this could be the doorbell for you.

What the Ring Video Doorbell Pro Battery doesn’t come with, however, is any kind of upgrade to the core features. It still captures “head to toe” video at a resolution of 1,536 x 1,536, offers colour night vision and supports dual-band Wi-Fi, just like its cheaper sibling.

Other features include customisable motion and privacy zones, package and person alerts and, as ever with Ring doorbells, Alexa compatibility, which means you can use your Echo speakers as doorbell chimes and even monitor its video streams via smart screen devices like the Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen).

As with Ring’s other products, though, most of the doorbell’s advanced features will be inaccessible unless you take out a Ring Protect subscription plan. Those start at £3.49 per month per device currently, or £8 per month for unlimited devices in a single household.

If that doesn’t sit right with you, there are plenty of other choices you can read about on our Best Video doorbells page, including our current pick of the bunch: the TP-Link Tapo D230S1. Expect a full review of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro very soon.