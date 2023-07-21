Asus Zenbook S13 OLED 2023 (UX5304) review: Weightless wonder

The Apple 13.6in MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – our favourite ultraportable – comes with a decidedly more humdrum IPS display, is slightly heavier than the Zenbook S13 OLED and will set you back £1,749 for an equivalent specification. You can, of course, specify the MacBook with less storage and RAM and save yourself a good deal of cash. The base model is £1,349.

On the Windows side of things, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is the key competitor for the Zenbook and, again, it’s a bit more expensive for a roughly equivalent specification. I say roughly because the Galaxy Book 3 Pro is only available with a 512GB SSD which, accompanied by 16GB of RAM and a Core i7-1360P CPU, will set you back £1,649 from the Samsung website. We tested the Core i5 model but that’s only available with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

If you don’t mind going a bit more budget with the chassis, then the Acer Swift 3 OLED is a great alternative. It’s insanely good value, beats the Asus Zenbook S13 OLED for performance (if you buy the Intel Core i7-12700H model), and matches its 2.8K OLED display for vibrancy, if not colour accuracy, for a mere £1,099.

Asus Zenbook S13 OLED review: Design and key features

To say the Zenbook S13 OLED is a thin and light laptop would be to do it a disservice. It’s so skinny that when I showed it to a colleague on a video call he initially thought I was holding up a mouse mat.

It has a slightly wedge-shaped profile so it’s skinnier at the front than the rear so bear that in mind when you read its specs on the Asus website. In actual fact, it measures 11.8mm at the rear and 10.9mm at the front; that’s thicker than the M2 MacBook at the rear but thinner than it at the front.