Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 review: The mass market Chromebook comes of age

Two colourways are available: a blue-grey affair and a white one. The latter is by far the most attractive to my eyes, although the finish on my blue-grey model proved pretty effective at not showing fingerprints.

The case is made from plastic but is none the worse for that. There is a hint of flex in the base if you give it a hard twist and the lid is a tad wobbly but not distressingly so and, usefully, it folds all the way back to 180 degrees. As with many Asus portables, as you open up the laptop, the rear of the lid tucks under the body of the laptop, lifting it up to improve the typing angle.

If I had to level one criticism, it would be at the plastic display bezels. At 12mm on the top, 8mm at the sides and 25mm at the bottom, they are on the wide side and make the laptop look a little cheap.

On the plus side, the CX34 is pretty light at just 1.44kg and it’s reasonably compact, at 326.4 x 214.3 x 18.7mm. It also has a good selection of physical connections, with two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a pair of USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports. Both those Type-C ports support DisplayPort video output and USB charging (you’ll need one to connect the dinky 45W charger to).

There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack and an HDMI 1.4 video output but no memory card slot of any description and no support for Wi-Fi 6E.

Getting inside the CX34 is a relatively straightforward operation but everything bar the wireless card and battery is soldered in place, so there’s no way to upgrade anything meaningful.