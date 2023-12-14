Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405MA) review: Intel’s Core 7 Ultra takes a bow

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405MA, 2023) review: Performance

Usually, we leave performance until later in a laptop review but since it’s the main talking point with this machine, I’m going to skip straight to it. The CPU inside the new Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is an Intel Core 7 Ultra 155H and it’s backed up by 32GB of RAM in this particular laptop.

This is a CPU with 16-cores that support up to 22-threads (two threads per performance core), and those cores are spread across a range of functions, with six on performance and ten for efficiency. The base clock speed is 3.8GHz, the maximum Turbo clock frequency is 4.8GHz and this CPU comes with integrated Intel Arc graphics.

Judging by the nomenclature, as well as the fact that this is an H-series chip, it looks as though the Core 7 Ultra is the successor to the Core i7-13700H and performance in the benchmarks seems to place it pretty much exactly on a level. Results in our in-house media benchmarks are a little slower but this tends to be due to thermal performance. It might perform better in another laptop.

The flip side to this is that CPU performance is level with that of Apple’s M3 chip here and also that graphics performance from the Intel Arc chip is stellar – far better than we’ve seen from laptops with Iris Xe. It also beats the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 chip inside the Acer Aspire 7 by some margin, while matching the Core i5-12450H in terms of CPU performance.

Moreover, battery life appears to be closer to that of Intel’s 13th Gen, low-power U-series chips than it is to machines with the workstation-focused H-series chips inside. In fact, of all the Intel laptops I’ve selected for comparison here, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is the longest-lasting.

That’s encouraging, and it certainly suggests Intel is making up ground on Apple. However, the 10hrs 52mins result in our battery life test still lags nearly five hours behind the M3 Apple MacBook Pro 14in (and those of the M2-based 15in MacBook Air) so it’s perhaps too early to get really excited just yet.

