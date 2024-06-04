Are baby monitors safe from hackers? Our tips for staying secure

“Like most IoT (‘Internet of Things’ – everyday objects that connect to and exchange data via the web) devices, baby monitors can be hacked with the right knowledge and tools”, confirms Jake Moore, global cybersecurity advisor for the digital security company ESET and a former digital forensics consultant for Dorset police.

So, the threat of baby monitor hacking is limited to Wi-Fi devices. Much like smart video doorbells, these monitors typically use an app to let you view your baby’s bedroom remotely, rather than simply from the next room. Such monitors are popular among parents since they allow you to check in on your little one when you’re away from home – for example, out on a date night while a sitter watches the baby. Some more advanced monitors can also provide parents with helpful data, such as room temperature, humidity and even the baby’s sleep patterns.

But how do hackers gain access to these devices? “Baby monitor vulnerabilities are usually down to weak default security”, says Moore.

The issue is typically down to the devices arriving with a default password – such as ‘admin’ or ‘password’ – which can easily be guessed, giving cybercriminals access to live video and/or images of your baby and home. Moore also adds that hackers often target vulnerable baby monitors in order to gain lateral access to other devices, such as laptops and phones. So, changing the default password during set-up is crucial.

How worried should I be about my baby monitor being hacked?

Reassuringly, reports of hackers gaining access to baby monitors are rare. “Most baby monitors are not specifically targeted, as financially motivated hackers may not see much potential in knowing a stranger’s baby’s sleep patterns”, says Moore.

“This is something that brands and manufacturers take really seriously, so thankfully there is little reason to be worried about hacking”, adds Charlotte Hill, a nursery product specialist at John Lewis, which offers a dedicated all-about-baby nursery advice service.

She notes that the Wi-Fi connection used in these devices has the same level of encryption as banking apps but, like Moore, she also stresses the importance of creating and maintaining a secure password.

It’s also worth noting that a recent Act of Parliament sought to make baby monitors even safer from hackers: the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act directly addresses the vulnerability of smart devices to cybercriminals by banning the use of universal default and easily guessable passwords. This new law – which came into effect on 29th April 2024 – requires that all smart devices, including baby monitors, meet basic cybersecurity requirements.

Manufacturers are now also required by law to publish information about how long they guarantee to provide software updates for their products, and to provide customers with a contact for reporting hacking incidents on their device.