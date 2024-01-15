How do walk-in bathtubs work?

For those with mobility issues, whether age-related or because of a disability or injury, a walk-in bathtub can make bathing a more comfortable experience. Instead of stepping over and into a traditional bathtub, a walk-in bath allows users to do just that. Many walk-in baths also provide therapeutic and relaxing benefits. But how exactly do they work?

If you’ve ever wondered why you don’t end up with water everywhere, given that most models have a side door that you open to gain access, you’re not the only one. Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about how walk-in bathtubs work.

First, it’s important to note that there are various different walk-in bathtubs to choose from. Each has its own set of benefits and features. There are full-length bathtubs, which look similar to a traditional bath, but may be a bit deeper. Then, there are sit-up bathtubs, which are ideal for wheelchair users. Depending on the model, some bathtubs may have a small step, but this is still considerably lower than reaching your leg over and into a standard bathtub.

The one thing that all walk-in bathtubs have in common is a safety-lock door. But how does it work, and how does it stop water from seeping out?

