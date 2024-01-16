Walk-in bathtub grants UK: Everything you need to know about the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG)

Do you have to repay the Disabled Facilities Grant?

In the majority of situations, you normally don’t have to repay a DFG. There are certain circumstances, such as if you sell your home or move property for non-medical reasons within five years of the work being completed, where you may need to partially repay the grant. However, these conditions will all be explained at the approval stage.

How to apply for a Disabled Facilities Grant

When you are ready to apply for a DFG, there are several steps to take as part of the application process.

1. Get an assessment

First, you will need an assessment of your home to see which changes may be necessary. Your council will typically send an occupational therapist or trained assessor to do this.

There could be a long waiting list for assessments, so you may want to contact your council to check if you can use a private occupational therapist and then include the cost of this in your grant application. It’s always worth double checking first before you part with any money.

2. Complete a DFG application form

Once you’ve had your assessment, you’ll then need to complete a DFG application form from your local council. The council normally needs two written estimates for the cost of the work.

If you require any help with your application, the government funds an organisation called Foundations which can help.

3. Provide any relevant documentation

You must provide proof that a disabled person lives at the property and that they are either a tenant or owner. If renting, written proof from the landlord must be included. The same can be said for those who live in a co-owned property. All parties must confirm that they are happy to go ahead with the relevant alterations in writing.

4. Apply for planning permission if necessary

If you plan on undertaking a substantial renovation such as building an extension, or you live in a listed building or conservation area, you’ll need planning permission or to have building regulations approval beforehand. Certain flats or maisonettes may also have specific rules about renovations.

If the council asks you to employ a qualified architect or surveyor to plan and oversee this work and your grant is approved, you can use the grant towards the cost of their fees.

However, if you only plan on installing a walk-in bathtub or wet room in your existing bathroom, you won’t require planning permission. Whether or not planning permission is required depends on the degree of the proposed changes.

5. Submit your application

Once you submit your application, your council must give you a decision within six months. This starts from the date of your formal application.

Don’t get started on any renovation work before your local council has approved it, otherwise it may not be covered by the grant and could leave you out of pocket.