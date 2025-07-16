Oclean X Pro 20 sonic toothbrush review: Hits and misses

The Oclean X Pro 20 does all the important things well, but some of its more experimental features miss the mark

Oclean isn’t a household name in the UK yet, but has produced several impressive electric toothbrushes – the Oclean Flow, for instance, won Electric Toothbrush of the Year at our Product of the Year Awards 2025.

Its latest offering, the Oclean X Pro 20, is a sonic toothbrush that offers a range of brushing modes and smart features, including health reports, customisable brushing plans, and weather forecasts. When it comes to doing what a good toothbrush should do, it’s a success. But elsewhere, I had more than my fair share of frustrations.

What do you get for the money?

The X Pro 20 is currently available from Oclean’s EU store and costs €80, which equates to roughly £69 at the time of writing: reasonably affordable for a smart electric toothbrush. For this, you get the main body of the toothbrush with two brush heads and a short USB-C charging cable.

Unlike its predecessors, the X Pro Elite and X Ultra S, the X Pro 20’s display is not touchscreen operated. Instead, a single button is used to turn the brush on and cycle through modes, with the device turning itself off automatically after a short period of inactivity.

You’ve got a choice of four different brushing modes: ‘Quick Cleaning’, ‘Sensitive Gum Care’, ‘Whitening Polishing’ and ‘Deep Cleaning’. These all differ in intensity and duration, ‘Deep Cleaning’ being the longest and most intense clean, while ‘Sensitive Gum Care’ is the gentlest.

In addition to these default modes, there are a number of ‘oral care plans’ with morning and evening routines that you can sync to your brush via the Oclean Care app. The app also lets you set up a customised plan that takes into account your preferred modes and brushing duration, and can incorporate reminders to floss or re-brush missed areas.

At the end of each brushing session, the X Pro 20 will display a small mirrored diagram of the jaw to show you how well you’ve brushed and which areas, if any, you’ve missed or not brushed properly. These ‘health reports’ can be viewed in more detail in the app, alongside graphs to show your brushing force and stats on average weekly brushing performance. I’m sceptical about the need to make all of our devices ‘smart’, but I don’t doubt that there’s a large enough audience for these features. As for the actual efficacy of these health reports, I’ll go into more detail on that later.

Fans of smart tech might be pleased to hear that there are yet more features to discuss. The Oclean X Pro 20’s customisable display lets you choose between cute little graphic animations, a daily weather forecast or even a custom photo.

What’s it like to use?

Before I started testing the Oclean X Pro 20, I’d been accustomed to using a Braun Oral-B electric toothbrush with a smaller, oscillating brush head. The X Pro 20 is my first experience of a sonic toothbrush (where the brush head vibrates at a high frequency, moving bristles from side to side), and it took me a little time to get used to it.

After about a week’s use, I still found it easier to reach the inner surface of my teeth using a roundhead electric toothbrush, but was able to get consistent and comfortable brushes with the X Pro 20, and my teeth felt smoothly polished.

For the most part, I like Oclean’s choice of brushing modes: I prefer to use the ‘Deep Cleaning’ setting in the evening and the ‘Sensitive Gum Care’ setting in the morning when my teeth and gums are feeling more…well, sensitive. ‘Quick Cleaning’ might be a good option if you’re in a rush, but its one-and-a-half-minute runtime isn’t long enough for a proper clean. I’m also not convinced the ‘Whitening Polishing’ mode is doing what it says on the tin; there certainly wasn’t a noticeable difference in the appearance of my pearly whites after a month of use.

The oral care plans offered in the Oclean app are a nice idea, and there are several preset plans to choose from, as well as the option to create your own. However, there’s no way to edit a custom plan once you’ve made one, which forces you to start a new plan from scratch if you want to change anything.

But that’s not my main gripe. On more than one occasion, the brush froze with one second left on the timer and turned itself off. Since the brushing session isn’t counted as completed, it isn’t logged as an oral care plan activity: infuriating for those who want to make use of the app’s reports.

On another occasion, the app created a health report for the middle of the afternoon when I was in the office and 100 per cent not brushing my teeth. My housemate assured me they were not illicitly using my toothbrush, so something clearly went wrong; perhaps data from a previous brushing session was coming through after a significant delay. Regardless, it doesn’t inspire confidence.

Nor do the other technical issues I encountered. I’ve been regularly informed by the X Pro 20’s display that it has no Wi-Fi connection, despite the Wi-Fi icon at the bottom of the display suggesting otherwise. Sometimes this ‘No Wi-Fi’ notification will eventually be replaced by the day’s weather report, while on other occasions, I’m not so lucky.



Admittedly, all this has little to do with how well the toothbrush performs qua toothbrush. But if you’re in the market for a smart electric toothbrush, these issues are more than a little irritating. I could do without a lot of these smart features: I had some fun fiddling with the custom photo display, but once the novelty wore off, I wondered how much cheaper the X Pro 20 (and how long its battery life) would be without it.

How well does it clean?

Anecdotally, I’ve been pretty happy with the Oclean X Pro 20’s cleaning power while using it for around a month. My teeth feel nicely polished, especially after using the ‘Deep Cleaning’ setting in the evening.

To objectively test the cleaning quality of the X Pro 20 and the accuracy of the reports it creates (when the software chooses to play ball), I deliberately missed the upper right area of my mouth when brushing and then used disclosing tablets to reveal the presence of plaque on my teeth.

The staining on my teeth indicated newer plaque around the area I’d deliberately avoided brushing, along with a few spots over on the other side of my mouth and between teeth I would usually target with flossing. Surprisingly, the resulting health report highlighted the area on the left side of my mouth, but ignored the area I’d not touched with the brush head.

How do plaque disclosing tablets work? By chewing a disclosing tablet and rinsing your mouth after brushing, the residual staining on the teeth reveals plaque – allowing you to assess how well you’ve brushed. The tablets I used for this review are designed primarily for children, and leave blue or red stains: blue for older plaque and red for newer plaque. The red staining is what we’re most interested in here.

Despite this somewhat worrying oversight and the related concerns over accuracy, I like the concept of the brushing reports. Because I know they’re coming at the end of each brush, I think much more about how well I’m brushing my teeth, and I put more effort into covering all quadrants. Seeing a sparkly teeth animation and thumbs up emoji feels great, like the recognition of a job well done. I didn’t think I’d ever crave the approval of my toothbrush, but here we are.

How long does the battery last?

Oclean claims that the X Pro 20 has a battery life of 40 days. This claim is based on two-minute brushes, twice a day, so 160 minutes in total, though it doesn’t specify if this figure is based on any particular intensity setting.

In my battery rundown test, I ran the toothbrush constantly, restarting it each time the timer ended, until the battery died. Starting at full charge, it died after 89 minutes. I ran it mostly on successive one-and-a-half-minute, high-intensity ‘Quick Cleaning’ brush cycles, and according to what was logged in the app, it managed 75mins 20secs of brushing activity before giving up the ghost. That’s about 19 days of brushing, less than half the 160-minute battery life quoted by Oclean.

You might be able to eke out a bit longer using a different mode, but my lived experience of the X Pro 20’s battery life was disappointing, too. After about two weeks, I started getting low battery alerts after brushing. A few days later, the battery died. This amounted to 17 days of use, brushing twice a day and mostly alternating between the ‘Sensitive Gum Care’ and ‘Deep Cleaning’ modes.

Should you buy the Oclean X Pro 20?

My experience with the Oclean X Pro 20 has been a mixed bag. It’s done a very good job of brushing my teeth, which is the most important thing, and I like the range of brushing modes. The timer works well for the most part, too, and the health reports have encouraged me to brush my teeth with a little more care.

However, the battery life hasn’t lived up to Oclean’s claims, and I’ve been more than a little exasperated with some of the brush’s smart features. That’s not simply because I’m averse to the “smartening” of every device under the sun; several of the X Pro 20’s headline features didn’t work consistently when put to the test.



You could happily use the X Pro 20 without looking at the app once, avoiding the frustrations I’ve had, while still enjoying a decent clean from it. But at that point, you’d be better off buying a cheaper, less smart brush with longer battery life. So, unless you’re desperate for a toothbrush that gives you weather reports and cute cartoon graphics, I recommend exploring other options such as the Philips One or the Oclean Flow: both affordable sonic toothbrushes with staggering battery life.