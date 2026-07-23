Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra review: An ultra-close shave but you pay for the gadgets

An exceptionally close and comfortable rotary shave backed by huge battery life, but you'll pay handsomely for features you may rarely use

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1 / 12

Our rating Reviewed price £375

Pros A fantastically close shave

A fantastically close shave Very quiet in use

Very quiet in use Excellent battery life Cons It is very expensive

It is very expensive Charging case is bulky

Charging case is bulky Smartphone app has limited use

The premium electric shaver market has never been more competitive, with the likes of Braun’s Series 9 Pro+ and the Panasonic Series 900S proving some of the best electric shavers on sale today.

Sitting at the top of Philips’ newest range, the i9000 Prestige Ultra takes on those flagship models with a feature list that includes app connectivity, a self-cleaning dock and a rechargeable travel case.

At over £400, it’s also one of the most expensive electric shavers you can buy. The question is whether those extras translate into a better shaving experience, or if you’re simply paying for technology that adds little to your daily routine.

Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra: What do you get for the money?

The i9000 Prestige Ultra arrives with everything you’d expect from a flagship model. Alongside the shaver itself, you get a precision beard trimmer attachment, a Quick Clean Pod with cleaning cartridge, USB charging cable and a rechargeable, UV-powered travel case that keeps the shaver head free of germs and can top up the shaver while you’re away from home.

Straight out of the box, it feels every bit the premium product. It has a reassuring weight without feeling cumbersome, while the metal finish and colour LCD display immediately lift it above cheaper alternatives.

How well does it shave?

This is one of the closest rotary shavers I’ve used. Once I’d adapted to the gentle circular motion that rotary heads require, it consistently delivered a very smooth finish without repeated passes, particularly around awkward areas such as the jawline and neck.

2 / 12

I also found I didn’t need shaving foam. Although it’s fully waterproof and can be used in the shower (it has a dedicated wet mode) or with shaving gel, dry shaving was comfortable enough for everyday use and left little irritation afterwards. After two or three shaves, my skin got used to the impressively smooth finish.

The flip side is that this shaver is aimed squarely at those who like an exceptionally close shave. If you prefer leaving a little stubble, the main shaving head doesn’t offer any way of adjusting cutting length—it either shaves very close or not at all.

3 / 12

Fortunately, Philips includes a separate precision beard trimmer attachment that’s ideal for maintaining short stubble, shaping beards and tidying sideburns. I found myself reaching for this more often than expected, although it’s noticeably less smooth and comfortable than the main rotary head — you might be better off simply buying a cheaper beard trimmer instead.

How easy is it to use?

The colour LCD display looks impressive but is arguably more complicated than necessary. It cycles between the available shaving modes—Regular, Sensitive, Intense, Foam and Custom—but these simply alter how hard the motor works, seeing as Intense is designed for ploughing through thicker beards. A standard button would probably have done the same job.

4 / 12

Far more useful is the illuminated guidance ring around the shaving head. It glows red if you’re pressing too hard and blue when more circular movement is needed. Because rotary shavers rely on the correct technique, I found this genuinely helpful during my first few shaves and it noticeably reduced irritation while I got used to the shaver.

The GroomTribe smartphone app mirrors this feedback in real time. Again, I found it genuinely useful the first time I used the shaver, but once I’d learned the correct technique I rarely opened it again. Where it does have its perks is for maintenance, tracking usage and reminding you when it’s time to replace the shaving heads or cleaning cartridge.

5 / 12

Another pleasant surprise is just how quiet the motor is. Even under load it produces little more than a subdued hum, making it noticeably quieter than many premium foil shavers I’ve tested.

How good is the battery life?

Philips quotes up to 60 minutes of cordless use from a full charge, with a five-minute quick charge in its dedicated case providing enough power for a single shave.

5 / 12

In my own testing, I exceeded that figure comfortably. Leaving the shaver running continuously until the battery died resulted in a runtime of 82 minutes. Real-world shaving will inevitably reduce that figure because the motor is cutting hair, but it’s still an impressive result.

Charging the main travel case isn’t especially quick, however. From empty, I found it needed the best part of an overnight charge before it was ready to go again. But then it does provide enough juice for up to six weeks of shaving, Philips claims.

How easy is it to clean?

Maintenance is refreshingly simple. The rotary shaving heads twist off individually when they eventually need replacing, while the beard trimmer attachment swaps over in seconds.

7 / 12

The supplied Quick Clean Pod is one of the better cleaning systems I’ve used. Simply place the shaver upside down in the dock and press the power button. It automatically circulates cleaning fluid through the shaving heads before leaving them feeling clean and lubricated.

However, these cleaning fluid pods must be purchased from Philips at around £13 a piece (I’m sure cheaper options exist on Amazon) and have to be replaced every month or six weeks.

My only complaint is that the cleaning pod doesn’t also charge the shaver. Combining both functions into a single dock would have reduced the amount of kit cluttering up the bathroom.

How portable is it?

The rechargeable travel case is an excellent idea. Rather than acting as a simple protective case, it also recharges the shaver when you’re away from home, making it ideal for weekends or business trips.

8 / 12

It also uses UV light to sanitise the shaving heads, which Philips says kills up to 99.9% of bacteria. The downside is its size. It’s considerably bulkier and heavier than a conventional travel case, taking up a noticeable amount of room in a bag. If you travel light, it’s something you’ll need to factor in.

Is it good value?

There’s no escaping the price. At around £360-£375, depending on current deals, the i9000 Prestige Ultra sits firmly at the premium end of the market, and there are excellent electric shavers available for considerably less money.

9 / 12

That said, the close shave, impressive battery life, quiet operation and thoughtful maintenance features all help justify the outlay. The app and LCD display add less value than Philips might suggest, but the core shaving experience is difficult to fault.

Should you buy the Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra?

If you want one of the closest and most comfortable rotary shaves available, the Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra is an outstanding performer. It combines excellent battery life, very quiet operation and genuinely useful maintenance features with a shave that’s close enough to leave the Bic razor gathering dust.

10 / 12

Not every extra feature earns its keep, though. The app quickly becomes unnecessary, the display feels over-engineered and the travel charging case is bulkier than it needs to be. But these are relatively minor complaints when the fundamentals are this good.

If you’re happy to pay flagship money for a flagship shaving experience, the i9000 Prestige Ultra is easy to recommend.

How I tested the Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra

I used the Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra as my primary electric shaver for several weeks, testing it on both daily stubble and several days’ of longer beard growth. I shaved both wet and dry, evaluated the comfort and closeness of the shave, tested the Quick Clean Pod and beard trimmer attachment, and measured battery life by running the shaver continuously from a full charge until the battery was exhausted.