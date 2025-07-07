One of my favourite smartwatches of all time is less than £100 on Prime Day 2025

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

If you’ve been holding onto your cash waiting for a great deal on a smartwatch of fitness wearable, Huawei has you covered on Prime Day this year. It’s offering a series of fantastic deals on the some of the best smartwatches around, including the Huawei Watch Fit 3 – the watch we gave our coveted Wearable of the Year Award in our Product of the Year Awards 2025.

At the time we reviewed it, the Watch Fit 3 was already amazingly good value at £140 and it was even better at the recent price of between £100 and £120. But for the next four days it has been reduced to a frankly daft £90. We can’t think of any other smartwatch – or fitness tracker for that matter – that offers so much for so little.

It comes with a bright, vibrant 1.82in OLED display, it’s only 9.9mm thick, and its light weight makes it super comfortable to wear. It has great battery life – you’ll get a week out of it at a time – and when I tested it I found its GPS and heart rate monitoring was impressively accurate.

Plus, it’s stuffed with handy features, from Bluetooth calling that lets you answer calls on your wrist without having to get your phone out of your pocket, to heart rate broadcasting, which connects with fitness machines at your gym and sends your BPM to the display so you can measure your effort.

In our review of the Watch Fit 3, we praised it for its battery life, and its features, calling it a “cracking little wearable [that] soundly beats the Fitbit Charge 6 for features, looks and accuracy”. In short, you’ll not find a smartwatch as capable or comfortable or long-lasting as the Huawei Watch Fit 3 for this amount of money. It’s an absolute bargain.

If you’re looking for something a little more exotic than the Watch Fit 3, Huawei has you covered there as well, with a couple of deals on its more expensive smartwatches:

The Watch GT 5 is at its lowest price ever at £160, although it’s not such a great deal as it’s only £10 cheaper than it has been recently | View Deal at Amazon

We liked both watches when we reviewed them, but they are both larger and heavier than the Huawei Watch Fit 3 and don’t offer an awful lot more when it comes to features and accuracy.

